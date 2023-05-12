BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Lower Open; Tata Motors, HAL, Cipla, HPCL, Eicher, IGL In Focus
Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Lower Open; Tata Motors, HAL, Cipla, HPCL, Eicher, IGL In Focus

Live updates on India's equity markets on May 12.

12 May 2023, 8:14 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) logo on barrier tape at the bourse in Mumbai, India. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) logo on barrier tape at the bourse in Mumbai, India. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg
KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 102

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.37%

  • Brent crude down 0.19% to $74.84 per barrel

  • Nymex crude down 0.04% at $70.84 per barrel

  • SGX Nifty down 0.40% at 18,277 as of 8:12 a.m.

  • Bitcoin down 0.49% at $26,877.38

Insider Trading

  • Usha Martin: Promoter Peterhouse Investments sold 1.25 lakh shares on May 10.

Trading Tweaks

  • Ex-Date Interim Dividend: 360 ONE WAM, Aptus Value Housing Finance India

  • Ex-Date Income Distribution (InvIT): IRB InvIT Fund

  • Ex-Date EGM: Steel Exchange India

  • Record Date Interim Dividend: 360 ONE WAM, Aptus Value Housing Finance India

  • Record Date Income Distribution (InvIT): IRB InvIT Fund

Block Deals

  • Titan Co.: Sector Investment Funds bought 1.2 lakh shares (0.01%), Goldman Sachs (Singapore) sold 1.2 lakh shares (0.01%) at Rs 2,745.45 apiece.

  • Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co.: Sector Investment Funds bought 2.68 lakh shares (0.03%), Goldman Sachs (Singapore) sold 2.68 lakh shares (0.03%) at Rs 989.60 apiece.

  • Affle (India): Sector Investment Funds bought 1.69 lakh shares (0.13%), Goldman Sachs (Singapore) sold 1.69 lakh shares (0.13%) at Rs 936.80 apiece.

  • Devyani International: Sector Investment Funds bought 9.07 lakh shares (0.08%), Goldman Sachs (Singapore) sold 9.07 lakh shares (0.08%) at Rs 175.85 apiece.

  • Jubilant Foodworks: Sector Investment Funds bought 5.7 lakh shares (0.09%), Goldman Sachs (Singapore) sold 5.7 lakh shares (0.09%) at Rs 469.15 apiece.

  • Varun Beverages: Sector Investment Funds bought 2.71 lakh shares (0.04%), Goldman Sachs (Singapore) sold 2.71 lakh shares (0.04%) at Rs 1,606.40 apiece.

Offering: Nexus Select Trust REIT IPO

  • Nexus Select Trust REIT: The issue was subscribed 5.7 times on the final day, as per data shared by Axis Capital, one of the lead managers. The QIB portion was subscribed 5.1 times, whereas the portion reserved for non-institutional investors was subscribed 6.6 times.

