Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Lower Open; Tata Motors, HAL, Cipla, HPCL, Eicher, IGL In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on May 12.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 102
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.37%
Brent crude down 0.19% to $74.84 per barrel
Nymex crude down 0.04% at $70.84 per barrel
SGX Nifty down 0.40% at 18,277 as of 8:12 a.m.
Bitcoin down 0.49% at $26,877.38
Insider Trading
Usha Martin: Promoter Peterhouse Investments sold 1.25 lakh shares on May 10.
Trading Tweaks
Ex-Date Interim Dividend: 360 ONE WAM, Aptus Value Housing Finance India
Ex-Date Income Distribution (InvIT): IRB InvIT Fund
Ex-Date EGM: Steel Exchange India
Record Date Interim Dividend: 360 ONE WAM, Aptus Value Housing Finance India
Record Date Income Distribution (InvIT): IRB InvIT Fund
Block Deals
Titan Co.: Sector Investment Funds bought 1.2 lakh shares (0.01%), Goldman Sachs (Singapore) sold 1.2 lakh shares (0.01%) at Rs 2,745.45 apiece.
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co.: Sector Investment Funds bought 2.68 lakh shares (0.03%), Goldman Sachs (Singapore) sold 2.68 lakh shares (0.03%) at Rs 989.60 apiece.
Affle (India): Sector Investment Funds bought 1.69 lakh shares (0.13%), Goldman Sachs (Singapore) sold 1.69 lakh shares (0.13%) at Rs 936.80 apiece.
Devyani International: Sector Investment Funds bought 9.07 lakh shares (0.08%), Goldman Sachs (Singapore) sold 9.07 lakh shares (0.08%) at Rs 175.85 apiece.
Jubilant Foodworks: Sector Investment Funds bought 5.7 lakh shares (0.09%), Goldman Sachs (Singapore) sold 5.7 lakh shares (0.09%) at Rs 469.15 apiece.
Varun Beverages: Sector Investment Funds bought 2.71 lakh shares (0.04%), Goldman Sachs (Singapore) sold 2.71 lakh shares (0.04%) at Rs 1,606.40 apiece.
Offering: Nexus Select Trust REIT IPO
Nexus Select Trust REIT: The issue was subscribed 5.7 times on the final day, as per data shared by Axis Capital, one of the lead managers. The QIB portion was subscribed 5.1 times, whereas the portion reserved for non-institutional investors was subscribed 6.6 times.