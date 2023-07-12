Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As ITC, ICICI Bank Lead; Nazara Tech Falls Over 14%
Live updates on India's equity markets on July 12.
Online Gaming Players Nazara Technologies, Delta Corp Shares Fall After 28% GST Levy
Shares of Nazara Technologies Ltd. and Delta Corp Ltd. declined in trade on Wednesday after GST council agreed to levy 28% on online gaming, horse racing and casinos at its 50th meet.
The mechanism of levy would likely be on the full face value and not on gross gaming revenue. Amendment will keep horse racing, casinos and online gaming out of actionable claims purview.
Shares of Nazara Technologies fell nearly 14.16% in pre-market trades despite clarifications that the 28% GST implementation will have minimal impact on overall revenue, in an exchange filing.
Broader Markets Outperform
The broader market indices outperformed larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.44%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was 0.56% higher.
Eighteen out of 19 sectors compiled by BSE advanced except S&P BSE Auto. Also, S&P BSE Consumer Durables gained the most.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,735 stocks rose, 553 declined, while 105 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Source: BSE
Sensex, Nifty Open Higher: Opening Bell
India's benchmark stock indices opened higher on Wednesday after closing higher for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, in trade. I.T. major, TCS will be reporting its first quarter results on Wednesday evening.
Across Asia, stocks were a mixed bag, with increases in Australia and slides in both Tokyo and Seoul. Asian stocks saw varied performance ahead of a U.S. inflation report that will help shape the outlook for interest rates in the world’s biggest economy.
Hong Kong stocks rose following gains in U.S.-listed Chinese shares Tuesday, when data showed an acceleration in credit growth in the world’s second-largest economy.
U.S. stock futures were little changed in early Asian trading. The S&P 500 extended its advance beyond the 4,400 mark Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added almost 1%. Energy producers led gains as West Texas Intermediate oil topped its key 100-day moving average.
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 141 points or 0.22% at 65,759.04 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was 58 points or 0.30% higher at 19,497.45.
Sensex, Nifty Rise In Pre-Market Trades
Source: Bloomberg