Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As ITC, ICICI Bank Lead; Nazara Tech Falls Over 14%

India's benchmark stock indices opened higher on Wednesday after closing higher for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, in trade. I.T. major, TCS will be reporting its first quarter results on Wednesday evening.

Across Asia, stocks were a mixed bag, with increases in Australia and slides in both Tokyo and Seoul. Asian stocks saw varied performance ahead of a U.S. inflation report that will help shape the outlook for interest rates in the world’s biggest economy.

Hong Kong stocks rose following gains in U.S.-listed Chinese shares Tuesday, when data showed an acceleration in credit growth in the world’s second-largest economy.

U.S. stock futures were little changed in early Asian trading. The S&P 500 extended its advance beyond the 4,400 mark Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added almost 1%. Energy producers led gains as West Texas Intermediate oil topped its key 100-day moving average.

At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 141 points or 0.22% at 65,759.04 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was 58 points or 0.30% higher at 19,497.45.