Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As Divi's, Adani Enterprises, Cipla Gain
Live updates on India's equity markets on April 12.
Titagarh Wagons Hits 52-Week High, BHEL Up Over 3% As Consortium Wins Projects From Railway Ministry
Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. and Titagarh Wagons Ltd. advanced in trade as its consortium won an order from the Ministry of Railways.
The companies received an order from the ministry for the supply of 80 sleeper-class Vande Bharat trains at a cost of Rs 120 crore per train. The contract also entails upgrading government's manufacturing units and trainset depots.
The order has to be supplied within 72 months from the contract date and the companies are also expected to provide comprehensive maintenance of the said trains, which will extend up to 35 years.
Shares of Titagarh Wagons Ltd. rose 1.33% to Rs 292.4 apiece, as of 9:43 a.m., in trade on Monday compared to the advance in the benchmark, NSE Nifty 50 Index by 0.22%.
The stock gained as much as 5.23% intraday, to hit its 52-week high at Rs 303.65 apiece.
Total traded volume stood at 5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 75, implying that the stock maybe overbought.
Out analysts tracking the company maintains a 'buy' rating on the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.
The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 17.9%.
Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. rose 1.88% to Rs 73.3 apiece, as of 9:43 a.m., in trade on Monday compared to the advance in the benchmark, NSE Nifty 50 Index by 0.22%.
The stock gained as much as 3.13% intraday, the most in a week since April 6, 2023.
Total traded volume stood at 3.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 51.8.
Out of the 19 analysts tracking the company, two maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold' and 14 suggest to 'sell' the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.
The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential downside of 25.5%.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing
Broader Markets Open Higher
The broader market indices opened higher; S&P BSE MidCap Index was up by 0.10%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was higher by 0.32%.
Seventeen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, while S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods, S&P BSE Telecommunication and S&P BSE Bankex declined.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 1,746 stocks rose 88 declined, and 111 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Source: BSE
Top Mover On The Nifty 50 Index
Divi's Laboratories Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., TCS Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., and Bajaj Auto Ltd. were the top gainers in the NSE Nifty 50 gauge.
IndusInd Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., Power Grid Corp of India Ltd., and Bharti Airtel Ltd. were the top losers in the NSE Nifty 50 gauge.
Source: Bloomberg
Adani Group Company Stocks Open Mixed
While, Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Transmission Ltd., Adani Total Gas Ltd., ACC Ltd. and NDTC Ltd. advanced while all the other group company stocks declined in trade.
Source: Bloomberg
Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As Investors Await CPI Data For March 2023
Indian equity benchmarks opened higher as investors await the CPI and IIP data in India which is a key factor to determine the magnitude of rate hikes by the central bank.
Consumer price index-based inflation rose to 6.44% in February in comparison to 6.52% in January, according to government data. A panel of 25 economists tracked by Bloomberg polled an estimate of 5.7% for March.
On Tuesday, the headline indices advanced for the seventh consecutive session, with the S&P BSE Sensex Index above 60,000 level, whereas NSE Nifty 50 Index above 17,700 mark.
Asian stocks gave up much of their gains after openingb higher on Wednesday morning as traders weigh the potential for U.S. inflation data due Wednesday to spur volatility across global markets.
U.S. futures were flat, while Japanese stocks led gains in Asia, with sentiment boosted by Warren Buffett saying that he’s mulling buying more equities in the country.
The S&P 500 closed almost flat Tuesday, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell for the fifth time in six days as investors assessed the likelihood of another rate increase in May.
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 25 points or 0.04% at 60,183.07 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was higher by 27 points or 0.21% at 17,759.55.