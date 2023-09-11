Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As RIL, HDFC Bank Lead; Broader Indices Hit Fresh Highs
Live updates on India's equity markets on Sept. 11.
Broader Markets Outperform
The broader market indices outperformed larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.77%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was also 0.83% higher.
All the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced. S&P BSE Power, S&P BSE Utilities and S&P BSE Services rose the most.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 2,111 stocks rose, 524 declined, while 136 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Sensex, Nifty Open Higher: Opening Bell
India's benchmark stock indices opened higher on Monday after logging their best week in two months after rising for six consecutive sessions on Friday.
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 209 points, or 0.31%, at 66,807.73, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 70 points of 0.35% higher at 19,890.
Asian equities edged lower amid a lack of positive drivers, while the the yen was on the front foot following potentially hawkish remarks by the Bank of Japan governor.
Shares in Hong Kong fell as trading resumed after a closure on Friday due to a heavy rainstorm. Equities in mainland China climbed to snap a four-day loss, with easing deflationary pressure and a report on more cities relaxing mortgage rules helping stabilize sentiment. Japanese stocks pared their gains after BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda’s comment on negative interest rates boosted bank shares.
U.S. stock futures were flat early Monday after shares saw small moves at the end of the week, with the S&P 500 edging higher after a three-day drop. Nvidia Corp. and Tesla Inc. weighed on the megacap space, while Apple Inc. bounced after a rout.
IRCON Has 0.15% Equity Change Hands
14.2 lakh shares or 0.15% equity changed hands in a large trade
Buyers and sellers not known immediately
Source: Bloomberg