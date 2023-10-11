ADVERTISEMENT
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Rise In Pre-Open; Titan, Wipro, BoB, PI Industries, MCX In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on Oct. 11.
Sensex, Nifty Rise In Pre-Market Trades
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 302 points, or 0.46%, at 66,381.24, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 77 points or 0.39% higher at 19,767.
Source: Bloomberg
Yield On The 10-Year Declines
The yield on the 10-year bond opened 2 bps lower at 7.33% on Wednesday.
It closed at 7.35% on Tuesday.
Source: Bloomberg
Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar
The local currency strengthened 5 paise to open at 83.20 against the U.S dollar on Wednesday.
It closed at 83.25 on Tuesday.
Source: Bloomberg
Stocks to Watch: Titan, Wipro, BoB, PI Industries, Zee , Crompton Greaves, MCX In Focus
GIFT Nifty Signals Higher Opening For Benchmarks
