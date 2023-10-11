BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Rise In Pre-Open; Titan, Wipro, BoB, PI Industries, MCX In Focus
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Rise In Pre-Open; Titan, Wipro, BoB, PI Industries, MCX In Focus

Live updates on India's equity markets on Oct. 11.

11 Oct 2023, 9:08 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NSE building in&nbsp; Mumbai (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)&nbsp;</p></div>
NSE building in  Mumbai (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime) 

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Sensex, Nifty Rise In Pre-Market Trades

  • At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 302 points, or 0.46%, at 66,381.24, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 77 points or 0.39% higher at 19,767.

Source: Bloomberg

ADVERTISEMENT

Trade Talk: TCS Q2: Factors To Watch

video

PSU Banks & Real Estate Rally To Be Tested Today: Trade Setup

video
ADVERTISEMENT

Yield On The 10-Year Declines

  • The yield on the 10-year bond opened 2 bps lower at 7.33% on Wednesday.

  • It closed at 7.35% on Tuesday.

Source: Bloomberg


Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

  • The local currency strengthened 5 paise to open at 83.20 against the U.S dollar on Wednesday.

  • It closed at 83.25 on Tuesday.

Source: Bloomberg








Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT