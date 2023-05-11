Stock Market Live: Sensex Opens Above 62,000 As Infosys, HDFC Twins Lead; L&T, Dr Reddy's Drag
Live updates on India's equity markets on May 11.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Broader Markets Open Higher
The broader market indices opened higher; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up by 0.20%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was higher by 0.48%.
Seven out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while 12 advanced in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,804 stocks rose 747 declined, and 107 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Top Movers On The Nifty 50 Index
HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., HDFC Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Adani Enterprises Ltd. were positively adding to the change.
Whereas, Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., ITC Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change in the Nifty 50 Index.
Sensex, Nifty Open Higher
Indian equity benchmarks opened higher in trade after Sensex traded above the 62,000 mark in pre-open, the most in nearly five months since Dec. 15, 2022. IT stocks gained whereas the pharmaceutical companies declined in trade.
U.S. equity futures and Chinese stocks advanced on Thursday as inflation data from the two economies spurred hopes monetary easing.
Contracts for the S&P 500 were about 0.2% higher after the benchmark rose 0.4% Wednesday. Nasdaq 100 futures also rose following a 1.1% rally in the tech-heavy benchmark, which closed at the highest level since August, after U.S. inflation softened.
Headline U.S. inflation eased to 4.9% in April, the first reading below 5% in two years and below consensus expectations. Core inflation remained at 5.5%.
Asian markets were mixed. Australian and Japanese shares were slightly lower in range-bound trading while South Korea’s benchmark rose. Indices of Hong Kong and mainland China climbed as inflation and factory-gate price data came in lower than expected. The declines keep the window open for monetary easing from the People’s Bank of China.
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 219 points or 0.35% at 62,158.10 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was higher by 43 points or 0.23% at 18,357.80.
Sensex, Nifty Gain In Pre-Open
Yield On The 10-Year Bond Declines
The yield on the 10-year bond opened 2 bps lower at 7.01% on Thursday.
It closed at 7.03% on Wednesday.
