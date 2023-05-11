Stock Market Live: Sensex Opens Above 62,000 As Infosys, HDFC Twins Lead; L&T, Dr Reddy's Drag

Indian equity benchmarks opened higher in trade after Sensex traded above the 62,000 mark in pre-open, the most in nearly five months since Dec. 15, 2022. IT stocks gained whereas the pharmaceutical companies declined in trade.

U.S. equity futures and Chinese stocks advanced on Thursday as inflation data from the two economies spurred hopes monetary easing.

Contracts for the S&P 500 were about 0.2% higher after the benchmark rose 0.4% Wednesday. Nasdaq 100 futures also rose following a 1.1% rally in the tech-heavy benchmark, which closed at the highest level since August, after U.S. inflation softened.

Headline U.S. inflation eased to 4.9% in April, the first reading below 5% in two years and below consensus expectations. Core inflation remained at 5.5%.

Asian markets were mixed. Australian and Japanese shares were slightly lower in range-bound trading while South Korea’s benchmark rose. Indices of Hong Kong and mainland China climbed as inflation and factory-gate price data came in lower than expected. The declines keep the window open for monetary easing from the People’s Bank of China.

At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 219 points or 0.35% at 62,158.10 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was higher by 43 points or 0.23% at 18,357.80.