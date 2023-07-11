Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As RIL, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life Lead
Live updates on India's equity markets on July 11.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Oldest First
Broader Markets Open Higher
The broader market indices opened higher; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was down 0.43%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was 0.51% lower.
All the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced with S&P BSE Auto gaining the most.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,682 stocks rose, 679 declined, while 95 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Source: BSE
Sensex, Nifty Open Higher: Opening Bell
India's benchmark stock indices opened higher on Tuesday after ending marginally higher in trade on Monday.
Asian markets rose following gains on the Wall Street and after China stepped up support for its struggling property market. Shares climbed in Hong Kong and mainland China as investors welcomed news that two Chinese regulators stepped up pressure on financial institutions to ease terms for property companies by encouraging negotiations to extend outstanding loans. Chinese developers advanced.
Benchmark indexes were also higher in Japan, South Korea and Australia. Asian semiconductor sector stocks rose after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. reported better-than-expected sales and their U.S. peers climbed Monday.
U.S. stock futures were little changed after the S&P 500 Index closed up 0.2% Monday and the Nasdaq 100 edged higher.
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 278 points or 0.43% at 65,622.45 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was 71 points or 0.37% higher at 19,427.10.
Sensex, Nifty Rise In Pre-Open
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 278 points or 0.43% at 65,622.45 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was 71 points or 0.37% higher at 19,427.10.
Source: Bloomberg
Yield On The 10-Year Bond Declines
The yield on the 10-year bond opened 2 bps lower at 7.11% on Tuesday.
It closed at 7.13% on Monday.
Source: Bloomberg