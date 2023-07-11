Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As RIL, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life Lead

The broader market indices opened higher; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was down 0.43%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was 0.51% lower.

All the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced with S&P BSE Auto gaining the most.

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,682 stocks rose, 679 declined, while 95 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Source: BSE