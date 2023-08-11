Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Marginally Lower As ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank Drag

The broader market indices outperformed larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.32%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was 0.35% higher.

Seven out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE declined while 12 sectors advanced. S&P BSE Information Technology rose the most, whereas S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods fell the most.

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,511 stocks rose, 710 declined, while 97 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Source: BSE