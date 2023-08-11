Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Marginally Lower As ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank Drag
Live updates on India's equity markets on Aug. 11.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Broader Markets Outperform
The broader market indices outperformed larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.32%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was 0.35% higher.
Seven out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE declined while 12 sectors advanced. S&P BSE Information Technology rose the most, whereas S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods fell the most.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,511 stocks rose, 710 declined, while 97 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Source: BSE
Sensex, Nifty Little Changed: Opening Bell
India's benchmark stock indices opened with little change on Friday after ending the lower on Thursday followed by the introduction of incremental CRR of 10% by RBI to manage liquidity while maintaining 'status quo' on the interest rates.
Shares in Asia fluctuate after U.S. stocks ended steady on Thursday, as investors balanced cooling inflation with the prospect interest rates will remain elevated.
Australian equities pared early declines while mainland China and Hong Kong shares whipsawed after the opening bell. U.S. equity futures gained ground after the S&P 500 eroded an early advance to close flat, while the Nasdaq 100 added 0.2%. The Kospi Index in South Korea traded slightly higher.
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 39 points, or 0.06%, at 65,688.18, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 11 points, or 0.06%, higher at 19,554.25.
Sensex, Nifty Rise In Pre-Market Trade
Source: Bloomberg
Yield On The 10-Year Rises
The yield on the 10-year bond opened 3 bps higher at 7.18% on Friday.
It closed at 7.15% on Thursday.
Source: Bloomberg