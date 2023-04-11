Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Hints At Higher Open; BoB, Cipla, SBI, IRB Infra, Vedanta In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on April 11.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Realty Might Take A Small Breather: Trade Setup
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 102.5
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.40%
Brent crude up 0.24% to $84.38 per barrel
Nymex crude up 0.26% to $79.95 per barrel
Dow Jones Futures up 0.11% at 33,789
S&P 500 Futures up 0.10% at 4,140.5
Nasdaq Futures up 0.03% at 13,161.75
SGX Nifty up 0.22% at 17,723.5 as of 8:12 a.m.
Bitcoin up 3.63% at $30,201.57
Trading Tweaks
Ex-Date Final Dividend: Schaeffler India
Record Date Final Dividend: Schaeffler India
Price Band Revised From 10% To 20%: Apar Industries, Bajaj Hindustan Sugar, Heranba Industries, Inox WInd Energy,Kingfa Science & Technology (India), The Karnataka Bank, Macrotech Developers, Nucleus Software Exports, The Orissa Minerals Development Company, Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Power, Salasar Techno Engineering, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Tilaknagar Industries, Titagarh Wagons
Price Band Revised From 5% To 10%: Adani Wilmar, Hindustan Foods, Rama Steel Tubes, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
Price Band Revised From 5% To 20%: DB Realty, Kiri Industries, Lancer Containers Lines, PTC India
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Dhampur Bio Organics, GTL Infrastructure
Bulk Deal
SPEC: Bank of Maharashtra sold 4.20 lakh shares (0.03%) at Rs 0.85 apiece.
Q4 Earnings Results Today
Delta Corp