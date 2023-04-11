BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: SGX Nifty Hints At Higher Open; BoB, Cipla, SBI, IRB Infra, Vedanta In Focus
Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Hints At Higher Open; BoB, Cipla, SBI, IRB Infra, Vedanta In Focus

Live updates on India's equity markets on April 11.

11 Apr 2023, 8:15 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Workers walk in the atrium of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) building in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Photographer: Atul Loke/Bloomberg</p></div>
Workers walk in the atrium of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) building in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Photographer: Atul Loke/Bloomberg
Realty Might Take A Small Breather: Trade Setup

Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 102.5

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.40%

  • Brent crude up 0.24% to $84.38 per barrel

  • Nymex crude up 0.26% to $79.95 per barrel

  • Dow Jones Futures up 0.11% at 33,789

  • S&P 500 Futures up 0.10% at 4,140.5

  • Nasdaq Futures up 0.03% at 13,161.75

  • SGX Nifty up 0.22% at 17,723.5 as of 8:12 a.m.

  • Bitcoin up 3.63% at $30,201.57

Trading Tweaks

  • Ex-Date Final Dividend: Schaeffler India

  • Record Date Final Dividend: Schaeffler India

  • Price Band Revised From 10% To 20%: Apar Industries, Bajaj Hindustan Sugar, Heranba Industries, Inox WInd Energy,Kingfa Science & Technology (India), The Karnataka Bank, Macrotech Developers, Nucleus Software Exports, The Orissa Minerals Development Company, Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Power, Salasar Techno Engineering, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Tilaknagar Industries, Titagarh Wagons

  • Price Band Revised From 5% To 10%: Adani Wilmar, Hindustan Foods, Rama Steel Tubes, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)

  • Price Band Revised From 5% To 20%: DB Realty, Kiri Industries, Lancer Containers Lines, PTC India

  • Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Dhampur Bio Organics, GTL Infrastructure

Bulk Deal

  • SPEC: Bank of Maharashtra sold 4.20 lakh shares (0.03%) at Rs 0.85 apiece.

Q4 Earnings Results Today

  • Delta Corp

