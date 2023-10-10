Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Higher Open; Adani, Tata Steel, IOC, Dr Reddy's, IDFC First In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on Oct. 10.
Most Asian Markets Trade Higher
U.S. Treasuries Rose Most Since March After Dovish Comments From Fed
U.S. treasuries rose most since March post dovish comments from Fed officials and Israel-Hamas conflict; however, Nomura says that treasury 10-year yield is likely to stay under 5%.
Yields on U.S. 10-year notes fell as much as 18 basis points to 4.62%.
Two-year yields slipped 16 basis points to 4.93%.
Source: Bloomberg
U.S. defence stocks also advanced in trade on Monday as the war in middle-east escalates.
IT & PSUs Can See Uptick; Insurance & Pharma May Sulk: Trade Setup
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 106
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.65%
Brent crude down 0.09% at $88.07 per barrel
Nymex crude down 0.13% at $86.27 per barrel
GIFT Nifty was up 14 points or 0.07% at 19,614.5 as of 8:10 a.m.
Bitcoin was up 0.12% at $27,609.50
Trading Tweaks
