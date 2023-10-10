Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Higher Open; Adani, Tata Steel, IOC, Dr Reddy's, IDFC First In Focus

BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Higher Open; Adani, Tata Steel, IOC, Dr Reddy's, IDFC First In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on Oct. 10.

10 Oct 2023, 8:21 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) building in Mumbai, India, Photographer: Atul Loke/Bloomberg</p></div>
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) building in Mumbai, India, Photographer: Atul Loke/Bloomberg

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Most Asian Markets Trade Higher

U.S. Treasuries Rose Most Since March After Dovish Comments From Fed

  • U.S. treasuries rose most since March post dovish comments from Fed officials and Israel-Hamas conflict; however, Nomura says that treasury 10-year yield is likely to stay under 5%.

  • Yields on U.S. 10-year notes fell as much as 18 basis points to 4.62%.

  • Two-year yields slipped 16 basis points to 4.93%.

Source: Bloomberg

U.S. defence stocks also advanced in trade on Monday as the war in middle-east escalates.


IT & PSUs Can See Uptick; Insurance & Pharma May Sulk: Trade Setup

video
Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 106

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.65%

  • Brent crude down 0.09% at $88.07 per barrel

  • Nymex crude down 0.13% at $86.27 per barrel

  • GIFT Nifty was up 14 points or 0.07% at 19,614.5 as of 8:10 a.m.

  • Bitcoin was up 0.12% at $27,609.50

Trading Tweaks

  • Ex/Record Date Stock Split: Gujarat Themis Biosyn, Themis Medicare

  • Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Godrej Industries, Polo Queen Industrial & Fintech, Vascon Engineers

  • Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Nelcast

