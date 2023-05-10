Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Higher Open; L&T, Dr Reddy's, Apollo Tyres, Lupin In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on May 10.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Voting For 224 Assembly Begins In Karnataka
Voting is underway for all 224 Assembly seats in Karnataka on Wednesday after days of high voltage campaigning by political bigwigs. More than 5.31 crore voters will cast their votes to elect their representatives for the state assembly out of 2,615 candidates contesting the polls.
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 101.6
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.51%
Brent crude down 0.39% to $77.14 per barrel
Nymex crude down 0.42% at $73.40 per barrel
SGX Nifty up 0.17% at 18,342.5 as of 8:10 a.m.
Bitcoin up 0.26% at $27,730.75
Insider Trading
Rajnish Wellness: Promoter Rajnish Kumar Singh bought 2 lakh shares on May 8.
Trading Tweaks
Ex-Date Interim Dividend: Coforge, Laurus Labs
Ex-Date Income Distribution: Mindspace Business Parks REIT
Ex-Date Buy Back of Shares: Welspun India
Record Date Interim Dividend: Coforge, Laurus Labs
Record Date Income Distribution: Mindspace Business Parks REIT
Record Date Buy Back of Shares: Welspun India
Price Band Revised From 20% To 10%:
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Patel Engineering
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: AGI Greenpac, Kirloskar Electric Company
Bulk Deals
IndoStar Capital Finance: Rosy Blue India bought 6.43 lakh shares (0.52%) at Rs 130.59 per share.
Krsnaa Diagnostics: ACM Global Fund VCC bought 6.91 lakh shares (2.2%), Somerset Indus Healthcare Fund I sold 8.91 lakh shares (2.84%) at Rs 495.27 apiece.