BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Higher Open; L&T, Dr Reddy's, Apollo Tyres, Lupin In Focus
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Higher Open; L&T, Dr Reddy's, Apollo Tyres, Lupin In Focus

Live updates on India's equity markets on May 10.

10 May 2023, 8:15 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
A man looks up at an electronic ticker board that indicates stock figures at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)
A man looks up at an electronic ticker board that indicates stock figures at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)
ADVERTISEMENT

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Voting For 224 Assembly Begins In Karnataka

Voting is underway for all 224 Assembly seats in Karnataka on Wednesday after days of high voltage campaigning by political bigwigs. More than 5.31 crore voters will cast their votes to elect their representatives for the state assembly out of 2,615 candidates contesting the polls.

Catch the Karnataka Elections 2023 Live Updates on the following link;

ALSO READ

Karnataka Elections 2023 Live Updates: Voting For 224 Assembly Begins, High Stakes For BJP, Congress

Opinion
Karnataka Elections 2023 Live Updates: Voting For 224 Assembly Begins, High Stakes For BJP, Congress
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 101.6

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.51%

  • Brent crude down 0.39% to $77.14 per barrel

  • Nymex crude down 0.42% at $73.40 per barrel

  • SGX Nifty up 0.17% at 18,342.5 as of 8:10 a.m.

  • Bitcoin up 0.26% at $27,730.75

ALSO READ

Asian Stocks Decline Ahead Of US Inflation Data: Markets Wrap

Opinion
Asian Stocks Decline Ahead Of US Inflation Data: Markets Wrap
Read More

Insider Trading

  • Rajnish Wellness: Promoter Rajnish Kumar Singh bought 2 lakh shares on May 8.

ALSO READ

NCLT To Pass Order On Go First's Insolvency Plea On Wednesday

Opinion
NCLT To Pass Order On Go First's Insolvency Plea On Wednesday
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trading Tweaks

  • Ex-Date Interim Dividend: Coforge, Laurus Labs

  • Ex-Date Income Distribution: Mindspace Business Parks REIT

  • Ex-Date Buy Back of Shares: Welspun India

  • Record Date Interim Dividend: Coforge, Laurus Labs

  • Record Date Income Distribution: Mindspace Business Parks REIT

  • Record Date Buy Back of Shares: Welspun India

  • Price Band Revised From 20% To 10%:

  • Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Patel Engineering

  • Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: AGI Greenpac, Kirloskar Electric Company

ALSO READ

LinkedIn Cuts 716 Jobs, Kills App In Deepening China Pullout

Opinion
LinkedIn Cuts 716 Jobs, Kills App In Deepening China Pullout
Read More

Bulk Deals

  • IndoStar Capital Finance: Rosy Blue India bought 6.43 lakh shares (0.52%) at Rs 130.59 per share.

  • Krsnaa Diagnostics: ACM Global Fund VCC bought 6.91 lakh shares (2.2%), Somerset Indus Healthcare Fund I sold 8.91 lakh shares (2.84%) at Rs 495.27 apiece.

ALSO READ

Amazon Gets Rs 200 Crore Interim Relief In Future Coupons Case

Opinion
Amazon Gets Rs 200 Crore Interim Relief In Future Coupons Case
Read More





ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT