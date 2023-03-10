Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Drop Over 1% As HDFC Twins, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries Drag
Tata Motors Rises As It Plans To Offload Stake In Tata Technologies Via IPO
Shares of Tata Motors Ltd. advanced 0.91% to Rs 436.15 apiece in trade on Friday. The headline index NSE Nifty 50 was trading lower by 0.93%.
Tata Technologies has filed draft papers with SEBI for an IPO and Tata Motors will be offloading 20% stake in it. IPO Alpha TC Holdings and Tata Capital will also offload 2.40% and 1.20% stake, respectively.
In total, the offer for sale will see the issue of 95,708,984 equity shares by the stakeholders.
The stock rose as much as 1.30% intraday, rising the most in two trading sessions since March 6, 2023. Total traded volume stood at 12.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 53.2.
Out of the 34 analysts tracking the company, 27 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold' and three suggest to 'sell' the stock.
The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 17.8% over the next 12 months.
PNC Infratech Rises The Most In Two Trading Sessions
Shares of PNC Infratech Ltd. advanced 3.61% to Rs 296.8 apiece in trade on Friday. The headline index NSE Nifty 50 was trading lower by 1.11%.
The company has been selected as the lowest bidder for two hybrid annuity highway projects for a cumulative bid project cost of Rs 2,004.43 crore.
The stock rose as much as 4.24% intraday, rising the most in two trading sessions since March 6, 2023. Total traded volume stood at 12.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 46.9.
Nineteen analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating.
The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 40.2% over the next 12 months.
NBCC Rises After Rs 229.81-Crore Project Win
Shares of NBCC India Ltd. advanced 1.48% to Rs 37.6 apiece in trade on Friday. The headline index NSE Nifty 50 was trading lower by 1.20%.
The company has received order to construct new campus for Indian Institute of Foreign Trade at Kakinada for Rs 229.81 crore.
The stock rose as much as 2.02% intraday. Total traded volume stood at 3.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 65.8.
Out of the four analysts tracking the company, one maintains a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold' and one suggests to 'sell' the stock.
The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at a downside of 8.5% over the next 12 months.
Reliance Industries Shares Drag Benchmarks
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd. declined 1.34% to Rs 2,327.65 apiece in trade on Friday. The headline index NSE Nifty 50 was trading lower by 1.27%.
Reliance Consumer Products, the consumer goods arm of Reliance Retail Ventures, announced in a filing that it will relaunch the iconic beverage brand Campa with a fresh look. Also, Reliance Polyester, formerly known as Reliance Petroleum Retail, completed the acquisition of polyester business of Shubhalakshmi Polyesters and Shubhlaxmi Polytex.
The stock declined as much as 1.63% intraday. It was dragging the benchmark index NSE Nifty 50 by 25 points. The relative strength index was at 42.1.
Out of the 37 analysts tracking the company, 32 maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold' and three suggest to 'sell' the stock.
The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 22.7% over the next 12 months.
Equitas SFB Declines After Listing Of New Securities
Shares of Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. declined 10.92% to Rs 65.25 apiece in trade on Friday.
The bank on Thursday announced that their new securities, comprising of 78,95,35,166 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each, have been listed and are now permitted for trading on the Exchange, effective from Friday, March 10, 2023. These shares were issued after Equitas Holdings Ltd. and Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. signed the Scheme of Amalgamation.
The stock declined as much as 13.24% intraday, falling the most in over nine months since May 20, 2022. Total traded volume stood at 7.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 49.5.
Sixteen analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock.
The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 15.9% over the next 12 months.
