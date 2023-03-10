Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Drop Over 1% As HDFC Twins, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries Drag

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd. advanced 0.91% to Rs 436.15 apiece in trade on Friday. The headline index NSE Nifty 50 was trading lower by 0.93%.

Tata Technologies has filed draft papers with SEBI for an IPO and Tata Motors will be offloading 20% stake in it. IPO Alpha TC Holdings and Tata Capital will also offload 2.40% and 1.20% stake, respectively.

In total, the offer for sale will see the issue of 95,708,984 equity shares by the stakeholders.

The stock rose as much as 1.30% intraday, rising the most in two trading sessions since March 6, 2023. Total traded volume stood at 12.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 53.2.

Out of the 34 analysts tracking the company, 27 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold' and three suggest to 'sell' the stock.

The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 17.8% over the next 12 months.

Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing