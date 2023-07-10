BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Gain As RIL, HDFC, ICIC Bank Lead; Cyient DLM Debuts At 52% Premium To IPO
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Gain As RIL, HDFC, ICIC Bank Lead; Cyient DLM Debuts At 52% Premium To IPO

Live updates on India's equity markets on July 10.

10 Jul 2023, 10:35 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bombay Stock Exchange unveils its new logo. (Source: BQPrime/Vijay Sartape)</p></div>
Bombay Stock Exchange unveils its new logo. (Source: BQPrime/Vijay Sartape)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Reliance Industries Shares Hit A 52-Week High

  • RIL shares hit a 52-week high at Rs 2,756 apiece.

  • Nearly 100 points away from record-high at Rs 2,856 apiece.

Source: Bloomberg

Hindustan Zinc Shares Drop Over 4% After Declaring Interim Dividend Of Rs 7 Apiece

Shares of Hindustan Zinc Ltd. fell after the company announced that it will dole out an interim dividend of Rs 7 a share, or a total of Rs 2,957 crore, for FY24.

This follows a payout to investors last year of around Rs 31,900 crore rupees in four tranches. Vedanta Ltd., which owns about 65% of Hindustan Zinc, has already issued one dividend this year ahead of a bond repayment. The company paid five dividends in the prior fiscal year totaling about Rs 37,700 crore. The Indian government has stake of around 30% in Hindustan Zinc.

The scrip fell 3.79% to Rs 327.7 apiece as of 10:16 a.m., compared to a 0.42% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock declined as much as 4.86% intraday, the most in over three months since March 29, 2023.

Total traded volume stood at 6.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 64.2

Out of the 14 analysts tracking the company, two maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold' and nine suggest to 'sell' the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.

The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential downside of 16%.

Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing


Cyient DLM Debuts At 52.07% Premium To IPO Price

  • Cyient DLM shares listed at Rs 403 per share on the NSE, a premium of 52.07% to its IPO price of Rs 265.

  • On the BSE, the stock listed at Rs 401 apiece, a 51.32% premium.

  • Its IPO was subscribed 67.31 times.

Source: BSE, NSE

L&T Concludes Loan Transition With Bank Of America

  • L&T completed the transition of a $150 million term loan with Bank of America into a Sustainability Linked Loan on June 30

Source: Exchange filing


Nifty Auto At Fresh Record High 

  • Nifty Auto jumped 0.85% intraday to hit a fresh record high at 15,630.20 points.



















