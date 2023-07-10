Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Gain As RIL, HDFC, ICIC Bank Lead; Cyient DLM Debuts At 52% Premium To IPO
Live updates on India's equity markets on July 10.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Oldest First
Reliance Industries Shares Hit A 52-Week High
RIL shares hit a 52-week high at Rs 2,756 apiece.
Nearly 100 points away from record-high at Rs 2,856 apiece.
Source: Bloomberg
Hindustan Zinc Shares Drop Over 4% After Declaring Interim Dividend Of Rs 7 Apiece
Shares of Hindustan Zinc Ltd. fell after the company announced that it will dole out an interim dividend of Rs 7 a share, or a total of Rs 2,957 crore, for FY24.
This follows a payout to investors last year of around Rs 31,900 crore rupees in four tranches. Vedanta Ltd., which owns about 65% of Hindustan Zinc, has already issued one dividend this year ahead of a bond repayment. The company paid five dividends in the prior fiscal year totaling about Rs 37,700 crore. The Indian government has stake of around 30% in Hindustan Zinc.
The scrip fell 3.79% to Rs 327.7 apiece as of 10:16 a.m., compared to a 0.42% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock declined as much as 4.86% intraday, the most in over three months since March 29, 2023.
Total traded volume stood at 6.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 64.2
Out of the 14 analysts tracking the company, two maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold' and nine suggest to 'sell' the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.
The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential downside of 16%.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing
Cyient DLM Debuts At 52.07% Premium To IPO Price
Cyient DLM shares listed at Rs 403 per share on the NSE, a premium of 52.07% to its IPO price of Rs 265.
On the BSE, the stock listed at Rs 401 apiece, a 51.32% premium.
Its IPO was subscribed 67.31 times.
Source: BSE, NSE
L&T Concludes Loan Transition With Bank Of America
L&T completed the transition of a $150 million term loan with Bank of America into a Sustainability Linked Loan on June 30
Source: Exchange filing