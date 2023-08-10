Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Drift Lower Ahead Of RBI Rate Decision; Nifty Midcap 100, Pharma Hit Record
Live updates on India's equity markets on Aug.10.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
ITD Cementation JV Bags $205 Million Contract In Bangladesh
Bags $205 million contract in Bangladesh from Power Grid Company of Bangladesh.
Contract for design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning 400 kV double circuit transmission line on turnkey basis.
Nifty Pharma, Midcap 100 And Smallcap 100 Hit Fresh Highs
Nifty Pharma jumped 0.32% intraday to a record high at 15,747.45 points.
Nifty Midcap 100 advanced 0.28% intraday to a record high at 38,143.55 points.
Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 0.38% intraday to an over 18-moth high at 11,869.50 points. (Since Jan. 18, 2022)
JSW Steel Crude Steel Production Rises 12% YoY
Crude steel production at 20.39 lakh tons in July, up 12% year-on-year.
Broader Markets Outperform
The broader market indices opened higher; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.22%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was 0.37% higher.
Seven out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE declined while 12 sectors advanced. S&P BSE Utilities rose the most, whereas S&P BSE Information Technology fell the most.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,451 stocks rose, 699 declined, while 106 remained unchanged on the BSE.
