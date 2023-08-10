Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Drift Lower Ahead Of RBI Rate Decision; Nifty Midcap 100, Pharma Hit Record

The broader market indices opened higher; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.22%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was 0.37% higher.

Seven out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE declined while 12 sectors advanced. S&P BSE Utilities rose the most, whereas S&P BSE Information Technology fell the most.

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,451 stocks rose, 699 declined, while 106 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Source: BSE