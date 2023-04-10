Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open With Gains As Tata Motors, L&T, JSW Steel Lead
Live updates on India's equity markets on April 10.
Godrej Properties Shares Surge On Records Sales In FY23 and Q4
Shares of Godrej Properties Ltd. gained as it logged the highest-ever annual and sequential growth in sales. The bookings for the financial year ended in March grew by 56% annually to 12,232 crore. Whereas, it stood at Rs 4,051 crore for the fourth quarter.
The sales volume for FY23 and Q4 grew 40% annually and 19% sequentially. Whereas, the cash collections expanded 41% year-on-year to Rs 8,991 crore in the financial year 2022-2023, and 127% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 3,822 crore in the foruth quarter.
The Mumbai-based real estate company also added 18 new projects in the year gone by with a total estimated booking value of Rs 32,000 crore.
Company also delivered projects of over 10 million square feet across five cities in FY23 including 7.6 million square feet in Q4.
Shares of Godrej Properties Ltd. rose 7.97% to Rs 1,215.05 apiece, as of 10:23 a.m., in trade on Monday compared to the advance in the benchmark, NSE Nifty 50 Index by 0.16%.
The stock gained as much as 8.37% intraday, the most in over 2.5 years or 29 months since Nov. 1, 2021.
Total traded volume stood at 11.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 68.2.
Out of the 22 analysts tracking the company, 13 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold' and five suggest to 'sell' the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.
The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 17.6% over the next 12 months.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing
CreditAccess Grameen Shares Rise The Most In Eight Weeks As Its AUM Grows In Q4
Shares of CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. rose in trade as the assets under management improved 27% annually to Rs 21,032 crore in the fourth quarter that ended March. It grew by 18% by sequentially.
As per the quarterly business updates disclosed in an exchange filing, the company's disbursements rose 24% year-on-year and 48% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 7,171 crore in the said period.
Additionally, the customer addition improved 80% annually and 74% sequentially to 5.4 lakh customers during the quarter.
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. rose 5.53% to Rs 1,006.5 apiece, as of 9:53 a.m., in trade on Monday compared to the advance in the benchmark, NSE Nifty 50 Index by 0.3%.
The stock gained as much as 9.25% intraday, the most in over eight weeks since Feb. 8, 2023.
Total traded volume stood at 10.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 65.9.
Sixteen analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.
The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 24.3% over the next 12 months.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing
Tata Motors Gains Over 7% As JLR Sales Rise In Q4
Shares of Tata Motors Ltd. rose in trade after the group's global wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover, rose 12% in the fourth quarter ended March compared to the previous quarter.
Also, according to brokerages, Tata Motors' Ltd. will see a net debt reduction driven by a ramp-up in production along with free cash flow generation at its India unit and British subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover.
"Overall auto net debt of Rs 57,500 crore as of Q3-end could halve from current levels by the end of fiscal 2024," BofA Securities said in its investor note.
Meanwhile, Nomura expects the Tata Group-owned automaker's net auto debt to reduce to Rs 23,000 crore by the end of fiscal 2025 from Rs 57,500 crore as of third-quarter-end
Normura reiterates 'buy' rating with unchanged target price of Rs 508, implying a potential upside of 16%. Whereas, BofA Securities maintains 'buy' rating with a price objective of Rs 475, implying a potential upside of 8.5%
Shares of Tata Motors Ltd. rose 7.17% to Rs 469.05 apiece, as of 9:32 a.m., in trade on Monday compared to the advance in the benchmark, NSE Nifty 50 Index by 0.11%.
The stock gained as much as 7.96% intraday, the most in over ten weeks since Jan. 27, 2023.
Total traded volume stood at 13.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 72, implying that the stock maybe overbought.
Out of the 36 analysts tracking the company, 29 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold' and three suggest to 'sell' the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.
The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 10.2% over the next 12 months.
Source: Bloomberg, Brokerage Notes, Exchange filing
Adani Group Company Stocks Advance
All Adani Group company stocks declined in trade, with Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Transmission Ltd. and Adani Total Gas Ltd. rising the most.
Source: Bloomberg
Broader Markets Trade Higher
The broader market indices opened higher; S&P BSE MidCap Index was up by 0.24%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was higher by 0.38%.
Eighteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, while S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods, and S&P BSE Information Technology declined in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 1,756 stocks rose 803 declined, and 178 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Source: BSE