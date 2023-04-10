Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open With Gains As Tata Motors, L&T, JSW Steel Lead

Shares of Godrej Properties Ltd. gained as it logged the highest-ever annual and sequential growth in sales. The bookings for the financial year ended in March grew by 56% annually to 12,232 crore. Whereas, it stood at Rs 4,051 crore for the fourth quarter.

The sales volume for FY23 and Q4 grew 40% annually and 19% sequentially. Whereas, the cash collections expanded 41% year-on-year to Rs 8,991 crore in the financial year 2022-2023, and 127% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 3,822 crore in the foruth quarter.

The Mumbai-based real estate company also added 18 new projects in the year gone by with a total estimated booking value of Rs 32,000 crore.

Company also delivered projects of over 10 million square feet across five cities in FY23 including 7.6 million square feet in Q4.