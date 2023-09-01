Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As RIL, Tata Steel Lead; ITD Cementation Hits Record High
Live updates on India's equity markets on Friday.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Broader Markets Outperform
The broader market indices outperformed larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.18%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was 0.45% higher.
Five out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while 15 sectors advanced. S&P BSE Power fell the most, whereas, S&P BSE Metal rose the most.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,687 stocks rose, 768 declined, while 114 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Five-Star Business Finance Has 8.5% Equity Change Hands In Two Large Trades
2.48 crore shares or 8.5% equity changes hands in two large trades.
Buyers and sellers not known immediately.
Source: Bloomberg
IDFC First Bank Has 4.2% Equity Change Hands In Three Large Trades
28.04 crore shares or 4.2% equity changes hands in three large trades.
Buyers and sellers not known immediately.
Source: Bloomberg
Bajaj Auto Wholesale Sales In August (YoY)
Total sales fall 15% to 3.42 lakh units.
Total two-wheeler sales fall 20% to 2.85 lakh units.
Domestic two-wheeler sales fall 31% to 1.61 lakh units.
Two-wheeler exports rise 2% to 1.24 lakh units.
Three-wheeler sales rise 23% to 56,617 units.
Source: Exchange filing