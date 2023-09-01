Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As RIL, Tata Steel Lead; ITD Cementation Hits Record High

The broader market indices outperformed larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.18%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was 0.45% higher.

Five out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while 15 sectors advanced. S&P BSE Power fell the most, whereas, S&P BSE Metal rose the most.

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,687 stocks rose, 768 declined, while 114 remained unchanged on the BSE.