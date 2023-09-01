BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As RIL, Tata Steel Lead; ITD Cementation Hits Record High
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As RIL, Tata Steel Lead; ITD Cementation Hits Record High

Live updates on India's equity markets on Friday.

01 Sep 2023, 9:25 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>File photo of NSE Building In Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)</p></div>
File photo of NSE Building In Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Broader Markets Outperform 

The broader market indices outperformed larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.18%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was 0.45% higher.

Five out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while 15 sectors advanced. S&P BSE Power fell the most, whereas, S&P BSE Metal rose the most.

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,687 stocks rose, 768 declined, while 114 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Five-Star Business Finance Has 8.5% Equity Change Hands In Two Large Trades

  • 2.48 crore shares or 8.5% equity changes hands in two large trades.

  • Buyers and sellers not known immediately.

IDFC First Bank Has 4.2% Equity Change Hands In Three Large Trades

  • 28.04 crore shares or 4.2% equity changes hands in three large trades.

  • Buyers and sellers not known immediately.

Bajaj Auto Wholesale Sales In August (YoY)

  • Total sales fall 15% to 3.42 lakh units.

  • Total two-wheeler sales fall 20% to 2.85 lakh units.

  • Domestic two-wheeler sales fall 31% to 1.61 lakh units.

  • Two-wheeler exports rise 2% to 1.24 lakh units.

  • Three-wheeler sales rise 23% to 56,617 units.

Source: Exchange filing


