Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Little Changed As NTPC, ICICI Bank Lead; Powergrid, RIL Drag
Live updates on India's equity markets on August 1.
Engineers India Bags Rs 837.34 Crore ONGC Order
Awarded Rs 837.34 crore order by ONGC for renovation of their Hazira Plant.
Source: Exchange filing
Broader Markets Outperform
The broader market indices outperformed larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.06%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was 0.53% higher.
Thirteen out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE advanced while six sectors advanced. S&P BSE Telecommunication rose the most, while S&P BSE Realty fell the most.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,748 stocks rose, 519 declined, while 95 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Source: BSE
Sensex, Nifty Open Higher: Opening Bell
India's benchmark stock indices opened marginally higher on Tuesday after snapping two days of losses on Monday.
Shares in Asia rose following bullish trade on Wall Street as investors parsed further signs of stability in the global economy. Equities in Japan, Australia, South Korea rose. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index also opened higher while mainland China shares whipsawed.
Futures contracts for US stocks were mildly positive after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 drifted higher on Monday to extend a run of monthly gains for the two benchmarks.
The Reserve Bank of Australia will deliver its latest interest rate decision later today. Financial markets are betting the RBA will keep its cash rate unchanged, while economists see a 25 basis-point hike to 4.35%.
On Monday, the S&P 500 edged higher to around 4,590 points, closing at a 16-month high. The Nasdaq 100 notched its longest streak of monthly gains since August 2020.
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 0.29 points or 0% at 66,527.96 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was 30 points or 0.15% higher at 19,784.