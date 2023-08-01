Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Little Changed As NTPC, ICICI Bank Lead; Powergrid, RIL Drag

The broader market indices outperformed larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.06%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was 0.53% higher.

Thirteen out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE advanced while six sectors advanced. S&P BSE Telecommunication rose the most, while S&P BSE Realty fell the most.

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,748 stocks rose, 519 declined, while 95 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Source: BSE