Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher As Infosys, HDFC Life Lead; Sapphire Jumps 4% After Large Trade
Live updates on India's equity markets on June 27.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Sonata Software To Build TUI Group's Digital Hub In India
HBL Power Systems Wins Rs 135 Crore Contract For Supply Of Kavach Equipment
Piramal To See Strong Retail Growth, Says Jefferies
Sapphire Foods Shares Gain After Multiple Large Trades
Axiscades Technologies Jumps 5% On Refinancing Rs 210 Crore Debt Used For Mistral Solutions Acquisition
Sonata Software To Build TUI Group's Digital Hub In India
Sonata Software will build and manage TUI Group's digital hub in India.
TUI Group is a German tourism company with worldwide operations.
Source: Exchange filing
HBL Power Systems Wins Rs 135 Crore Contract For Supply Of Kavach Equipment
HBL Power Systems has bagged a Rs 135 crore contract from Ashoka Buildcon for the supply of Kavach equipment.
The contract is a part of Ashoka Buildcon's Rs 220 crore deal with Eastern Central Railway for the deployment of Kavach systems in Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.
Source: Exchange filing
Piramal To See Strong Retail Growth, Says Jefferies
Jefferies retains its 'buy' rating on Piramal Enterprises Ltd., citing strong retail growth, provision stabilization and expected recovery in growth.
The target price for the stock was revised upwards to Rs 1025, a 16% uptick to its current market price.
Management made adequate provisions towards stressed assets in stage two and three in wholesale, Jefferies said in a note.
Jefferies expects a 15% CAGR loan growth over FY 2023-26 with the retail segment of Piramal contributing to 66% of the loans by FY 2025.
Jefferies expects the shift in the loan mix and operating leverage gains to gradually lift its return on assets to 1.7% and return on equity to 6% by FY 2026.
Piramal's recent exit from its 8.34% stake in Shriram Finance should lead to cash proceeds of Rs. 48.2 billion and pre-tax gains of Rs. 8.8 billion. Jefferies states that the stake sale proceeds may be used for reducing debt, facilitate inorganic growth and return excess capital.
Sapphire Foods Shares Gain After Multiple Large Trades
Shares of Sapphire Foods India Ltd. gained over 4% on Tuesday after multiple large trades.
At least 30 lakh shares, or 4.76% equity, changed hands in 12 large trades, according to Bloomberg data. The buyers were not immediately known.
WWD Ruby Ltd. had previously offered 30 lakh shares of Sapphire Foods, representing its entire stake in the company, at Rs 1,345-1,391 apiece, according to Bloomberg. The price range represents up to 3.3% discount on the stock's last close on the NSE.
WWD Ruby Ltd. owns 4.76% stake in the company as of March 31, while Sapphire Foods Mauritius Ltd. holds 31.88%, according to Bloomberg data.
Sapphire Foods has a restaurant operating business in the Indian subcontinent, with more than 400 KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell restaurants under their management across India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives.
Axiscades Technologies Jumps 5% On Refinancing Rs 210 Crore Debt Used For Mistral Solutions Acquisition
Shares of Axiscades Technologies Ltd. were locked in a 5% upper circuit after it completed re-financing Rs 210 crore of its debt, which was borrowed for the acquisition of Mistral Solutions.
Axiscades acquired Mistral Solutions Private Ltd., a company with experience in semiconductor, embedded electronics, defence, and product engineering in December 2022, as per an exchange filing. The acquisition, which was initiated in the year 2017 and it was executed over four phases at an aggregate cost of Rs 296 crore.
The company says that the recent refinancing of debt will bring down the company's interest costs by approximately 400 basis points per year, as per the filing.
Shares of Axiscades Technologies Ltd. rose 5% to Rs 475.75 apiece as of 9:39 a.m., compared to a 0.29% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. It rose as much as 5% intraday. The scrip has risen nearly 15.75% in the last three days of rally.
The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.9 times its monthly average. The relative strength index was at 75, implying that the stock may be overbought.
One analysts tracking the company maintains a 'hold' rating on the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.
The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential downside of 18.7%.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing