Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Fall As HDFC Bank, RIL Drag; Nifty Bank Slips Below 44,000
Live updates on India's equity markets on Aug. 14.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Nykaa Tumbles Over 11% As Q1 Profit Falls
The first quarter profit of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., the parent of online cosmetics and fashion retailer Nykaa, fell as lower discretionary spending impacted the fashion business.
Net profit attributable to the shareholders dropped 27% to Rs 3.3 crore. The retailer's revenue grew during the quarter. However, the pace of growth slowed, dragged by lower spending on the fashion vertical even as the beauty and personal care segment remained largely unaffected by the pullback in discretionary consumer spending, according to the company.
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 23.8% at Rs 1421.8 crore vs Rs 1148.4 crore
Ebitda up 59.6% at Rs 73.4 crore vs Rs 46 crore
Margins at 5.1% vs 4%
Net profit down 26.7% at Rs 3.3 crore vs Rs 4.5 crore
Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. fell 8.17% to 134.25 apiece as of 9:48 a.m., as compared to 0.62% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock fell as much as 11.01% intraday to Rs 130.1 apiece, the lowest level since June 2, 2023. It has risen nearly 12.75% year-to-date.
Total traded volume stood at 11.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index at 33.2.
Out of the 23 analysts tracking the company, 13 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold' and five suggest to 'sell' the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.
The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 25.5%.
L&T Construction Wins Significant Order For Constructing Varanasi Cricket Stadium
Buildings and Factories business has secured orders in India and Bangladesh.
India order for constructing cricket stadium in Varanasi with capacity of 30,000 spectators.
Bangladesh order for construction of hi-tech IT parks across four locations.
Alert: Significant orders of L&T are classified as orders worth Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.
Broader Markets Open Lower
The broader market indices opened lower; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was down 1.09%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was 0.72% lower.
All the 19 sectors compiled by BSE declined. The S&P BSE Realty and S&P BSE Metal indices fell the most.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers. About 994 stocks rose, 1,546 declined, while 151 remained unchanged on the BSE.
