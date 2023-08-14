Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Fall As HDFC Bank, RIL Drag; Nifty Bank Slips Below 44,000

Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. fell 8.17% to 134.25 apiece as of 9:48 a.m., as compared to 0.62% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock fell as much as 11.01% intraday to Rs 130.1 apiece, the lowest level since June 2, 2023. It has risen nearly 12.75% year-to-date.

Total traded volume stood at 11.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index at 33.2.

Out of the 23 analysts tracking the company, 13 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold' and five suggest to 'sell' the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.

The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 25.5%.

Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing