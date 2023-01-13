Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Tumble As I.T., Consumer Durable Stocks Decline

Shares of Bata India Ltd. declined 3.45% on Friday. The stock declined as much as 4.12% intraday, most in over three months since Sept. 26.

Total traded volume stood at 2.7 times its 30-day average.

Out of the 19 analysts tracking the company, 14 maintain a 'buy' rating, two suggest to 'hold' and three recommend to 'sell' the stock.

The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 23% over the next 12 months.

Source: Bloomberg