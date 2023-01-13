Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Tumble As I.T., Consumer Durable Stocks Decline
Live updates on India's equity markets on January 13.
I.T. Stocks Decline
Shares information technology services companies declined in trade on Friday.
The NSE Nifty IT Index was 1.04% down. All the 10 constituents compiled by the gauge declined.
Larsen and Toubro Technology Services Ltd., LTIMindtree Ltd., Coforge Ltd., Mphasis Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Wipro Ltd. and Tech Mahindra Ltd. declined more than 1% in trade.
Bata India Falls Most In Over 15 Weeks
Shares of Bata India Ltd. declined 3.45% on Friday. The stock declined as much as 4.12% intraday, most in over three months since Sept. 26.
Total traded volume stood at 2.7 times its 30-day average.
Out of the 19 analysts tracking the company, 14 maintain a 'buy' rating, two suggest to 'hold' and three recommend to 'sell' the stock.
The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 23% over the next 12 months.
Kolte-Patil Developers Rises After Reporting High Sales Volume Growth In Q3 On YoY Basis
Shares of Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd. rose 2.90% on Friday after the company reported high sales volume on an annual basis in the December quarter of the current fiscal.
The stock gained as much as 3.09% intraday, most in three weeks since Dec. 30. Total traded volume stood at seven times its 30-day average.
The four analysts tracking the company maintan a 'buy' rating on the stock.
The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 50.4% over the next 12 months.
Rail Vikas Nigam Rises After Receiving Order From Southern Railways
Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. rose 3.56% on Friday after the company received letter of approval for provision of automatic block signaling in Taduku-Renigunta section and replacement of EI/RRI at Taduku, Pudi and Sri Venkata Perumal Raju Puram stations of Chennai Division in Southern Railway for Rs 38.9 crore.
The stock rose as much as 5.54% intraday, most in three weeks since Dec. 23. Total traded volume stood at 7.2 times its 30-day average.
Out of the 30 analysts tracking the company, 11 maintain a 'buy' rating, six suggest to 'hold' and 13 recommend to 'sell' the stock.
The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 2.4% over the next 12 months.
L&T Technology Services Falls On Smart World Communications Acquisition Update
Shares of Larsen and Toubro Technology Services Ltd. fell 5.33% on Friday after the company announced an eight billion rupees bid to acquire Smart World Communications on Jan. 12.
It has an employee base of over 700 engineers from diversified technology domains and has crossed an annual revenue of INR 1,000 Crores.
The acquisition is a continuation of the company's '6 Big Bets' strategy in 5G, sustainability, digital products and artificial intelligence.
Smart World & Communication was founded in 2016 to cater to the demands in smart cities, provide smart solutions, city surveillance and intelligent traffic management system for government as well as enterprises.
