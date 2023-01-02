Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Pares Losses; Metals Lead Advance
Live updates on India's equity markets on January 2.
Capacit'e Infraprojects Advances In Trade
Shares of Capacit'e Infraprojects rose 3.04% in trade on Monday after it has received order worth Rs 203 crores from Ashar Ventures for construction of their residential project: Ashar Pulse - 60 storied tower at Thane.
The stock trades at 3.4 times its 30-day average volume. The five analysts tracking the company, maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing
M&M Dispatches In December (YoY)
Total passenger vehicle sales surge 61% to 28,445 units.
Total tractor sales rose 27% to 23,243 units.
Three-wheeler sales more than doubled to 5,052 units.
Source: Exchange filing
IDFC First Bank Advances In Trade
Shares of IDFC First Bank rose 3.74% in trade on Monday. The stock trades at two times its 30-day average volume.
Out of the 13 analysts tracking the company, seven maintain a 'buy' rating, three suggest 'hold' while three recommend to 'sell' the stock.
Source: Bloomberg
Manufacturing PMI Rises To The Highest Since October 2020
Manufacturing PMI rises to 57.8 in December, up from 55.7 in November.
Source: S&P Global
Hero MotoCorp Sales In December (YoY)
Total vehicle sales fell 0.15% to 3,94,179 units.
Motorcycle sales fell 5.3% to 3,56,749 units.
Exports fell 37% to 12,814 units.
Source: Exchange filing