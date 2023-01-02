Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Pares Losses; Metals Lead Advance

Shares of Capacit'e Infraprojects rose 3.04% in trade on Monday after it has received order worth Rs 203 crores from Ashar Ventures for construction of their residential project: Ashar Pulse - 60 storied tower at Thane.

The stock trades at 3.4 times its 30-day average volume. The five analysts tracking the company, maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock.

Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing