Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher; FMCG, PSU Bank Stocks Gain

Britannia Industries Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Nestle India Ltd. and Bajaj Auto Ltd. were the top gainers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.

Whereas, Bajaj Finance Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Power Grid Corp of India Ltd., ONGC Ltd. and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. were the top losers in the gauge.

The broader market indices were mixed; S&P BSE MidCap was down by 0.03%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap opened higher by 0.20%.

Eleven out of the 19 sectoral indices compiled by the BSE declined, while eight advanced in trade.

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 1,418 rose, 1,015 declined, and 137 remained unchanged on the BSE.