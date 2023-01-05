Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher; FMCG, PSU Bank Stocks Gain
Live updates on India's equity markets on Jan. 5.
Opening Bell
As the Asian markets shrugged off the hawkish Fed minutes, the Indian benchmark indices opened higher in trade on Thursday.
The S&P BSE Sensex was up 190 points or 0.31% at 60,874.50, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 59 points or 0.33% lower at 18,101.95.
Britannia Industries Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Nestle India Ltd. and Bajaj Auto Ltd. were the top gainers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Whereas, Bajaj Finance Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Power Grid Corp of India Ltd., ONGC Ltd. and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. were the top losers in the gauge.
The broader market indices were mixed; S&P BSE MidCap was down by 0.03%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap opened higher by 0.20%.
Eleven out of the 19 sectoral indices compiled by the BSE declined, while eight advanced in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 1,418 rose, 1,015 declined, and 137 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Retail Auto Sales In December (YoY)
Sales of passenger vehicles rose 8.15% to 2.80 lakh units Vs 2.59 lakh
Two-wheeler sales fell 11% to 11.33 lakh units Vs 12.76 lakh units
Sales of three-wheelers jumped 41.5% to 63,655 units Vs 44,983 units
Tractor sales rose 5.2% to 78,563 units Vs 74,653 units
Commercial vehicle sales rose 10.7% to 66,945 units Vs 60,491 units
Rupee Appreciates Against The U.S. Dollar
The local currency opened 5 paise higher at 82.76 on Thursday. It closed at 82.81 on Wednesday.
Yield On The 10-Year Bond Flat
The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.32% on Thursday.
