Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Trade Flat Amid Volatility; Dr Reddy's, M&M Drag
Live updates on India's equity markets on Dec. 27
- Oldest First
NALCO Gains The Most In Three Months
Shares of National Aluminium Co. were up 5.47% in trade on Tuesday. It gained as much as 5.81%, the most in 13 weeks or three months since Sept. 30.
The scrip was trading at two times its 30-day average volume. Out of the 11 analysts tracking the company, six maintain a 'buy' rating, four suggest hold, while one recommends to 'sell' the stock.
Source: Bloomberg
Capacite Wins Rs 625-Crore Order For Core And Shell Work In Bhindi Bazaar
Shares of Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd. were up 4.21% in trade on Tuesday after the company received orders worth Rs 625 crore from Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust for construction of core and shell work in Bhendi Bazaar, Mumbai.
The scrip was trading at 4.3 times its 30-day average volume. The five analyst tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing
Time Technoplast Wins 75-Crore Order Fom Adani Total Gas
Shares of Time Technoplast Ltd. were up 7.81% in trade on Tuesday after the company received orders worth Rs 75 crore from Adani Total Gas for supply of CNG cascades made from Type-IV composite cylinder, starting January 2023.
The scrip was trading at 9.3 times its 30-day average volume.
The one analyst tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing
Sugar Stocks Advance
Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd., KCP Sugar and Industries Corp Ltd., Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd., Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd. and Dalmia Bharat Sugars and Industries Ltd., were a few of many sugar stocks that advanced in trade today.
Laurus Labs Declines After Flash Fire Occurs At Andhra API Unit
Laurus Labs Ltd. clarifies in an exchange filing that a flash fire occurred at an API manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh.
Four people lost their lives, while one employee of the company was undergoing treatment after the incident.
Company also says that it estimates that no material impact on the operations.
Source: Exchange filing