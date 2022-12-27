Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Trade Flat Amid Volatility; Dr Reddy's, M&M Drag

Shares of National Aluminium Co. were up 5.47% in trade on Tuesday. It gained as much as 5.81%, the most in 13 weeks or three months since Sept. 30.

The scrip was trading at two times its 30-day average volume. Out of the 11 analysts tracking the company, six maintain a 'buy' rating, four suggest hold, while one recommends to 'sell' the stock.

Source: Bloomberg