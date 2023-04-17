Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Plunge Over 1% As HDFC Bank, TCS, Infosys Drag
Live updates on India's equity markets on April 17.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
FMCG Company Shares Advance
Shares of fast moving consumer goods companies were trading higher on Monday as the NSE Nifty FMCG Index advanced 1.23%, as compared to a 0.94% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.
Twelve out of the 15 constituents compiled by the gauge advanced, United Spirits Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd. and Dabur India Ltd. declined in trade.
Shares of Nestle India Ltd., United Breweries Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC Ltd., Colgate Palmolive Ltd., and Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., advanced over 1% intraday.
Source: NSE
Kiocl Surges The Most In Nine Months On Multiple Order Wins
Shares of Kiocl Ltd. jumped in trade on Monday after the company received two mineral exploration project orders aggregating to Rs 3.81 crore.
The Karnataka order entails a reconnaissance survey for polymetallic mineralisation in Nagavanda gold and base metal blocks in parts of Dhanvangere, Haveri, and Shimoga districts at Rs 1.48 crore.
The second order includes preliminary exploration for amalgamated Kalaburagi limestone blocks in the Jevargi region at Rs 2.33 crore.
Shares of Koicl Ltd. jumped 11.85% to Rs 201.5 apiece, as of 10:21 a.m., in trade on Monday compared to the decline in the benchmark, NSE Nifty 50 Index by 1.13%.
The stock rose as much as 18.21% intraday, the most in over nine months since July 5, 2022.
Total traded volume stood at 41.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 70.7, implying that the stock maybe overbought.
HDFC Bank Shares Fall The Most In Four Weeks As Net Profit Misses Analyst Estimates
Shares of India's largest private lender HDFC Bank Ltd. declined the most in over five weeks on Monday after the bank saw its January-March quarter profit rise 20% year-on-year, on higher core income, lower provisions.
Net profit for the fourth quarter stood at Rs 12,047 crore, compared with Rs 10,055 crore a year ago. However, the net profit missed estimates as the analysts polled by Bloomberg forecast a net profit of Rs 12,137 crore for the quarter.
Net interest income, or core income, rose 24% from last year and stood at Rs 23,352 crore. Other income too rose 14.3% year-on-year to Rs 8,731 crore.
Asset quality for the quarter improved with gross non-performing asset ratio at 1.12%, down 11 basis points quarter-on-quarter. Net NPA ratio too improved 6 basis points sequentially to 0.27%.
HDFC Bank Q4FY23
Net Profit: Rs 12,047 crore Vs Rs 10,055 crore (YoY) (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 12,137 crore)
NII: Rs 23,352 crore Vs Rs 18,873 crore (YoY)
GNPA: 1.12% Vs 1.23% (QoQ)
NNPA: 0.27% Vs 0.33% (QoQ)
Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd. fell 1.99% to Rs 1,658.8 apiece, as of 9:54 a.m., in trade on Monday compared to the decline in the benchmark, NSE Nifty 50 Index by 1.22%.
The stock fell as much as 2% intraday, the most in over five weeks since March 10, 2023.
Total traded volume stood at three times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 59.5.
Out of the 43 analysts tracking the company, 40 maintain a 'buy' rating and three recommend a 'hold' the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.
The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 20.8%.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing
Infosys Hits 52-Week Low As Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates
Revenue at India’s second-largest IT services firm, Infosys Ltd. fell 2.28% over the previous three months to Rs 37,441 crore in the quarter ended March 31, according to an exchange filing Thursday. That compares with the Rs 38,770 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
The Bengaluru-based IT services firm has pegged its revenue growth guidance at 4-7% in the fiscal ended March 31, 2024. That compares with an average analyst estimate of 10.6% and 15.4% clocked in FY23, which too was a miss from the 16–16.5% guided earlier.
"The Q4 revenue growth was surprising and is likely to have a dampening effect on Infosys’ FY24 growth, particularly since it suggests a significant impact on the firm’s discretionary business due to the macro slowdown," Mukul Garg, research analyst at Motilal Oswal, said in an April 14 note co-authored by Pritesh Thakkar and Raj Prakash Bhanushali.
Infosys Q4 Results: Key Highlights (QoQ)
Revenue down 2.28% to Rs 37,441 crore (Estimate: Rs 38,770 crore)
EBIT down 4.42% at Rs 7,877 crore (Estimate: Rs 8,263 crore)
EBIT margin at 21.03% versus 21.5% (Estimate: 21.6%)
Net profit down 6.86% at Rs 6,134 crore (Estimate: Rs 6,582 crore)
Shares of Infosys Ltd. fell 12.03% to Rs 1,222.1 apiece, as of 9:37 a.m., in trade on Monday compared to the decline in the benchmark, NSE Nifty 50 Index by 1.09%.
The stock fell as much as 14.68% intraday, hitting its 52-week low at Rs 1,185.3 apiece.
Total traded volume stood at 24.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 23, implying that the stock maybe oversold.
Out of the 49 analysts tracking the company, 32 maintain a 'buy' rating, nine recommend a 'hold' and eight suggest to 'sell' the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.
The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 23.5%.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing