Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Plunge Over 1% As HDFC Bank, TCS, Infosys Drag

Shares of fast moving consumer goods companies were trading higher on Monday as the NSE Nifty FMCG Index advanced 1.23%, as compared to a 0.94% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

Twelve out of the 15 constituents compiled by the gauge advanced, United Spirits Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd. and Dabur India Ltd. declined in trade.

Shares of Nestle India Ltd., United Breweries Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC Ltd., Colgate Palmolive Ltd., and Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., advanced over 1% intraday.

Source: NSE