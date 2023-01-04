Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Lower Open For Stocks; Radiant Cash Listing, Reliance, NTPC In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on Jan. 4.
Insurance Stocks May Not See Sustained Upmove | Trade Setup For Wednesday
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 104.51
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.75% on Friday
Brent crude down by 4.43% $82.10 per barrel
Nymex crude at $77.14 per barrel
SGX Nifty down 0.27% to 18,257 as of 8:20 a.m.
Bitcoin down 0.05% to $16,653.04
Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan. 4
Listing
Radiant Cash Management Services: The company will list its shares on the exchanges on Jan. 4. The issue has been priced at Rs 94 per share. The IPO, which ran from Dec. 23 to 27, was subscribed only 53%. The QIB portion was subscribed 1.01 times, whereas the HNI portion was subscribed 66%. The retail portion was subscribed 21%.
Radiant Cash Management Services IPO: All You Need To Know
Offerings
Sah Polymers: The IPO was subscribed 5.35 times on the third day. The QIB portion was subscribed 1.05 times, while the HNI portion was subscribed 6.49 times. The retail portion was subscribed 16.53 times.
Sah Polymers IPO Subscribed 5.35 Times On Day 3
Bulk Deals
Multi Commodity Exchange: Norges Bank - Government Pension Fund Global bought 3.38 lakh shares (0.66%) at Rs 1,482.59 apiece.