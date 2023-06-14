Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As HDFC Bank, Tata Steel Lead; Voda Idea Pares Pre-Open Gains

The broader market indices outperformed the larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.16%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was higher by 0.29%.

Thirteen out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, while six declined in trade.

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,797 stocks rose, 966 declined, and 116 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Source: BSE