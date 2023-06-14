Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As HDFC Bank, Tata Steel Lead; Voda Idea Pares Pre-Open Gains
Live updates on India's equity markets on June 14.
Broader Markets Outperform
The broader market indices outperformed the larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.16%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was higher by 0.29%.
Thirteen out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, while six declined in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,797 stocks rose, 966 declined, and 116 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Source: BSE
Top Movers On The Nifty 50 Index
HDFC Bank Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Hindalco Industries Ltd. were positively adding to the change.
Whereas, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., TCS Ltd., Infosys Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and L&T Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change.
Sensex, Nifty Open Higher: Opening Bell
India's benchmark stock indices opened higher despite mixed pre-open as metals advanced and HDFC Bank Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd. led.
Asian markets rose for a fourth day amid bets for supportive monetary policy from central banks in China and Japan and a pause in interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
Japan’s Topix rallied about 1% as it extended its three-decade high. Australia’s benchmark gauge also advanced. Shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai fluctuated, reflecting debate over how much stimulus can do to truly reinvigorate the Chinese economy.
Big tech led equity gains, with the Nasdaq 100 up almost 2% and the S&P 500 topping its closely watched 4,325 mark. Both gauges closed at the highest levels since April 2022, on Tuesday.
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 28 points or 0.04% at 63,115.47 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index 29 points or 0.15% higher at 18,744.60.
Ramkrishna Forgings Bags Rs 39.96 Crore Order
Ramkrishna Forgings has secured an order worth Rs 39.96 crore for the supply of undercarriage parts to a European railway coach manufacturer
Source: Exchange filing
Sensex, Nifty Mixed In Pre-Open Trade
Source: Bloomberg