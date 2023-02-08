ADVERTISEMENT
Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Higher Open Ahead Of RBI Monetary Policy

Live updates on India's equity markets on Feb. 8.
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)</p></div>
The Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)
Some Chemical Stocks May See Short-Term Uptick: Trade Setup

A Repo Rate Hike Of 25 Basis Points Or Hold?

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the Monetary Policy Committee's decision on hiking the interest rates on Wednesday.

A Bloomberg poll of 40 economists projected a median forecast of 6.50% from current rate of 6.25%. Thirty-four economists expect a hike of 25 basis points, while the remaining six expect a status quo.

Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 103.37

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.65%

  • Brent crude down 0.04% to $83.66 per barrel

  • Nymex crude at $77.18 per barrel

  • SGX Nifty up 0.42% to 17,804 as of 7:38 a.m.

  • Bitcoin up 0.40% to $23,291.13

Bulk Deals

  • Jash Engineering: Bellwether Capital bought 76,571 (0.64%) shares and Patel Pratil sold 82,000 (0.68%) shares at Rs 858.71 apiece.

  • TV Today Network: Seetha Kumari sold 3.03 lakh shares (0.58%) at Rs 303.73 apiece.

Q3 Earnings Results

Samvardhana Motherson International, Adani Wilmar, Shree Cement, Godrej Agrovet, Endurance Technologies, Cummins India, Piramal Pharma, Honeywell Automation India, Oberoi Realty, Graphite India, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Gati, Dreamfolks Services, Piramal Enterprises, Adani Power, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Escorts Kubota, GOCL Corporation, Gujarat Pipavav Port, HG Infra Engineering, Hindustan Foods, Talbros Automotive Components

