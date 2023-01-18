Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open With Steady Gains As I.T., Metal Stocks Advance
Live updates on India's equity markets on Jan. 18.
Opening Bell
The Indian benchmark indices opened with steady gains on Wednesday after closing higher by nearly 1% in trade on Tuesday.
Asian stocks were mixed as investors assessed the path for monetary tightening and the yen tumbled after the Bank of Japan kept its key rates unchanged.
The S&P BSE Sensex was up 60 points or 0.10% at 60,716.03 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 21 points or 0.12% higher at 18,074.30.
SBI Life Insurance Co., HCL Technologies Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd. and UPL Ltd. were the top gainers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Whereas, BPCL Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. were the top losers in the gauge.
The broader market indices were trading higher; S&P BSE MidCap was up 0.11%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was higher at 0.20%.
Eleven out of the 20 sectoral indices compiled by the BSE declined, while nine advanced.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 1,555 rose, 976 declined, 129 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Yield On The 10-Year Declines
The yield on the 10-year bond declined by 2 bps to 7.31% at open on Wednesday. It closed at 7.33% on Tuesday.
Source: Bloomberg
Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar
The local currency strengthens 6 paise to 81.70 at open on Wednesday. It closed at 81.77 on Tuesday.
Source: Bloomberg
Bank Of Japan Maintains Yield-Curve Control And Policy Balance Rate At -0.1%
Bank of Japan maintains monetary policy stance, keeps current -0.1% interest rate.
It also maintained 10-year Japanese government bond yield target at around 0%.
Source: Bank of Japan
Maruti Suzuki Announces Recall Of 17,362 Vehicles
Maruti Suzuki has recalled 17,362 vehicles manufactured between December 8, 2022 and January 12, 2023.
Affected models are Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno and Grand Vitara.
Company suspects a possible defect in the airbag controller, which might result in non-deployment of the airbags and seat belt pretensioners.
Customers advised not to use the vehicle till the affected part is replaced.
Source: Exchange filing