Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open With Steady Gains As I.T., Metal Stocks Advance

The Indian benchmark indices opened with steady gains on Wednesday after closing higher by nearly 1% in trade on Tuesday.

Asian stocks were mixed as investors assessed the path for monetary tightening and the yen tumbled after the Bank of Japan kept its key rates unchanged.

The S&P BSE Sensex was up 60 points or 0.10% at 60,716.03 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 21 points or 0.12% higher at 18,074.30.