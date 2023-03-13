Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Gain; Tech Mahindra, Adani Enterprises Top Nifty Gainers

The shares of Tech Mahindra Ltd. were trading 8.39% higher at Rs 1,150.25 on Monday.

The company named Mohit Joshi as managing director and chief executive officer of the company for a period of five years with effect from Dec.20, 2023.

Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 9.6 times the 30-day average. The relative strength index stood at 64.

Of the 44 analysts tracking the stock, 23 maintained 'buy', 15 suggested 'hold' and 6 recommended 'sell'. The return potential of the stock implies a downside of 0.1%.

Source: Bloomberg