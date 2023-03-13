Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Gain; Tech Mahindra, Adani Enterprises Top Nifty Gainers
Live updates on India's equity markets on March 13.
Mahindra CIE Automotive Shares Fall
Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd. shares fell 5.34% at Rs 372.25 on Monday.
The stock was trading 18.8 times its 30-day volume. The relative strength index stood at 41.
Of the 6 analysts tracking the stock, 5 maintained 'buy' and 1 recommended 'sell'. The return potential of the stock implies a downside of 21.7%.
Tech Mahindra Surges After Naming New MD, CEO
The shares of Tech Mahindra Ltd. were trading 8.39% higher at Rs 1,150.25 on Monday.
The company named Mohit Joshi as managing director and chief executive officer of the company for a period of five years with effect from Dec.20, 2023.
Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 9.6 times the 30-day average. The relative strength index stood at 64.
Of the 44 analysts tracking the stock, 23 maintained 'buy', 15 suggested 'hold' and 6 recommended 'sell'. The return potential of the stock implies a downside of 0.1%.
Sensex, Nifty Gains After Opening Flat
Indian stock benchmarks opened flat on Monday, tracking declines in Asian markets.
The S&P BSE Sensex opened at 59,033.77, while Nifty 50 started the day at 17,421.90.
The benchmarks, however, quickly surged after opening flat led by gains in metals, utilities and power stocks.
Among the Nifty 50 constituents, Tech Mahindra, Adani Enterprises, Hindalco Industries, Adani Ports SEZ, and HCL Technologies were the top gainers.
While, IndusInd Bank, SBI Life Insurance, Bharat Petroleum, Nestle India, Titan Company and Hindustan Unilever were the top laggards.
The broader indices BSE MidCap and BSE SmallCap were underperforming the indices. BSE Midcap was trading flat and BSE SmallCap was trading 0.27% lower.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of declines. About 1417 stocks fell, 1337 stocks advance and 140 remained unchanged.
10-Year Bond Yield Falls
-Yield on the 10-year bond fell 4bps to 7.37% in early trade on Monday.
-It closed at 7.41% on Friday.
