Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Largely Flat; Metal, I.T. Stocks Advance

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd, rose 1.08% after the company’s subsidiary Tata Passenger Electric Mobility completed the acquisition of Ford India’s Sanand-based manufacturing plant.

Total traded volume stood at 2.4 times its 30-day average.

Out of the 33 analysts tracking the company, 24 maintain a 'buy' rating, six suggest to 'hold' and three recommend to 'sell' the stock.

The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates stand at an upside of 19.4% over the next 12 months.

Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing