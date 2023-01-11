Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Largely Flat; Metal, I.T. Stocks Advance
Live updates on India's equity markets on Jan. 11.
Tata Motors Rises After EV Unit Acquires Ford's Manufacturing Plant
Shares of Tata Motors Ltd, rose 1.08% after the company’s subsidiary Tata Passenger Electric Mobility completed the acquisition of Ford India’s Sanand-based manufacturing plant.
Total traded volume stood at 2.4 times its 30-day average.
Out of the 33 analysts tracking the company, 24 maintain a 'buy' rating, six suggest to 'hold' and three recommend to 'sell' the stock.
The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates stand at an upside of 19.4% over the next 12 months.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing
JPMorgan Downgrades Bharti Airtel To 'Underweight'
Shares of Bharti Airtel fell 3.56% on Wednesday after JPMorgan cut the company's rating to 'underweight'.
Total traded volume stood at 10.1 times its 30-day average.
Out of the 34 analysts tracking the company, 27 maintain a 'buy' rating, three suggest to 'hold' and four recommend to 'sell' the stock.
The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates stand at an upside of 20.2% over the next 12 months.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing
NPCI Allows Non-Resident Bank Accounts With International Numbers To Be On-Boarded On UPI
Non-resident users in 10 countries to be allowed for onboarding on UPI for now.
Anti-money laundering and terrorism financing checks to be the responsibility of remitter and beneficiary banks.
Member banks should comply with requirements by April 30.
Source: NPCI circular
Opening Bell
The Indian benchmark indices opened largely flat on Wednesday after a day of sell-off on Tuesday.
Strong global cues backed by no indication from Fed chair Jerome Powell on rate hikes, led th Asian markets higher in trade on Tuesday.
The S&P BSE Sensex opened higher by 19 points or 0.03% at 60,134.56 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 10 points or 0.06% higher at 17,924.25.
Hindalco Industries Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. were the top gainers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Whereas, Bharti Airtel Co., HDFC Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Cipla Ltd. and Divi's Laboratories Co. were the top losers in the gauge.
The broader market indices were mixed; S&P BSE MidCap was down 0.24%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was higher at 0.08%.
Fourteen out of the 20 sectoral indices compiled by the BSE declined, while six advanced.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 1,503 rose, 887 declined, 140 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Yield On The 10-Year Bond Largely Flat
The yield on the 10-year bond opened largely flat at 7.32% on Wednesday. It closed at 7.31% on Tuesday.
Source: Bloomberg