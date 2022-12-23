Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Lower; Tata Motors, Adani Ports Drag
Live updates on India's equity markets on December 23.
Opening Bell
The Indian benchmark indices extended declines and opened lower on Friday after a volatile day of trading on Thursday. Sensex and Nifty quickly recovered after opening lower.
The S&P BSE Sensex was down by 621 points or 1.02% at 60,205.56 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 150 points or 0.83% lower at 17,977.65.
Tata Motors Ltd., Adani Ports and SEZ Co., Adani Enterprises Ltd., Maruti Suzuki Inida Ltd. and Tata Steel Ltd. were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Whereas, Cipla Ltd., Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Divi's Laboratories and HCL Technologies Ltd. were the top gainers in the gauge.
The broader market indices underperformed their larger peers as the S&P BSE MidCap was down by 1.37%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was lower by 1.91%.
All the sectoral indices compiled by BSE declined in trade except S&P BSE Healthcare.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 460 rose, 2,289 declined, and 82 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Defence Stocks To Be In Focus
The Defence Ministry on Thursday approved the procurement of a number of military platforms and weapons including light tanks, anti-ship missiles and long-range guided bombs at a cost of Rs 84,328 crore to boost combat capabilities of the armed forces.
The procurement proposals were cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Yield On The 10-Year Bond Opens Higher
The yield on the 10-year bond opened higher on Friday at 7.33%.
Rupee Depreciates Against The U.S. Dollar At Open
The local currency opened at 82.79 on Friday, depreciating 3 paise from Thursday's close.
It closed at 82.76 on Thursday.
Godrej Properties To Develop 14.27 Acres Of Residential Housing Project in Gurugram
Godrej Prop has entered an agreement for development of 14.27 acres of land in Gurugram, Haryana, which has an estimated revenue potential of around Rs 3,000 crore.
The project will be one of the company’s largest residential developments in Gurugram.
