Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open With Marginal Losses As I.T., Metal, Energy Stocks Decline

The Indian benchmark indices started the new week on a largely flat note after ending higher and resuming weekly advances on Friday, snapping their two-week gains.

Asian markets were trading lower along with headwinds from an unexpectedly strong U.S. jobs report and the downing of an alleged Chinese spy balloon that’s aggravated geopolitical tensions.

The U.S. stocks halted a three-day advance on Friday in a volatile session that saw equities swerve between modest gains and losses as investors contended with data pointing to a robust labor market.

Amongst the ongoing stress on the Adani Group assets, the latest blows coming from Adani Enterprises Ltd. shelving plans for its first-ever public sale of bonds, according to Bloomberg. The stock rout has roughly halved the market value of firms in the group since Hindenburg Research’s claims for manipulation and accounting fraud.

The S&P BSE Sensex opened up 5 points or 0.01% at 60,847.21 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 36 points or 0.20% lower at 17,818.55.