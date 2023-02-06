Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open With Marginal Losses As I.T., Metal, Energy Stocks Decline
Live updates on India's equity markets on Feb. 6.
Adani Group Stocks Mixed
Adani Group stocks started the day with declines amid a continuing stock rout after the National Stock Exchange decided to put Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and SEZ and Ambuja Cements under short-term additional surveillance measure.
The group stocks have been navigating through losses and extreme volatility after short-seller Hindenburg Research's report accused the Indian conglomerate of fraud and led the Adani group to call off its flagship Adani Enterprises' Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offering.
Adani Enterprises was trading 4.1% lower, while Adani Ports slipped 0.28%. Ambuja Cements fell 1.59%.
Adani Green Energy declined 5%, while Adani Transmission plunged 10%.
Adani Total Gas was trading 5% lower.
Sensex, Nifty Open Largely Flat
The Indian benchmark indices started the new week on a largely flat note after ending higher and resuming weekly advances on Friday, snapping their two-week gains.
Asian markets were trading lower along with headwinds from an unexpectedly strong U.S. jobs report and the downing of an alleged Chinese spy balloon that’s aggravated geopolitical tensions.
The U.S. stocks halted a three-day advance on Friday in a volatile session that saw equities swerve between modest gains and losses as investors contended with data pointing to a robust labor market.
Amongst the ongoing stress on the Adani Group assets, the latest blows coming from Adani Enterprises Ltd. shelving plans for its first-ever public sale of bonds, according to Bloomberg. The stock rout has roughly halved the market value of firms in the group since Hindenburg Research’s claims for manipulation and accounting fraud.
The S&P BSE Sensex opened up 5 points or 0.01% at 60,847.21 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 36 points or 0.20% lower at 17,818.55.
Adani Ports And SEZ Ltd., ITC Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd. and State Bank of India were the top gainers in the gauge.
Whereas, Adani Enterprises Ltd., , Divi's Laboratories Ltd., SBI Life Insurance Co., Tata Steel Ltd., and Infosys Ltd. and were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
10-Year Bond Yield Gains
Yield on the 10-year bond rose 3 bps to 7.31% on Monday.
Source: Bloomberg
Rupee Weakens Against U.S. Dollar
The local currency weakened sharply by 57 paise to 82.41 at the open against the greenback. It closed at 81.84 on Friday.
Source: Bloomberg