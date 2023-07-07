Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty At Fresh Life-Time Highs As RIL, Titan Company And TCS Lead

Titan Company Ltd. shares advanced after the company reported standalone revenue growth 20% led by robust demand.

Titan Company Q1 Update (Year-On-Year)

Jewellery sales rose 21% with 18 new stores added in Q1.

Watches & Wearables grew 13% driven by premium brands.

Eyecare division saw sales growth of 10% with 7 new stores added.

CaratLane grew 32% driven by healthy contributions from Akshaya Tritiya sales.

Titan's total store count stood at 2,778 stores as of June 30, 2023.

Shares of Titan Company Ltd. rose 3.02% to Rs 3,200 apiece as of 9:45 a.m., compared to a 0.03% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock rose as much as 3.37% intraday, the most in over nine weeks since May. 5, 2023.

Total traded volume stood at 9.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 85, implying that the stock maybe overbought.

Out of the 31 analysts tracking the company, 24 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold' and three suggests to 'sell' the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.