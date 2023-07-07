Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty At Fresh Life-Time Highs As RIL, Titan Company And TCS Lead
Titan Company Shares Advance On Business Update
Titan Company Ltd. shares advanced after the company reported standalone revenue growth 20% led by robust demand.
Titan Company Q1 Update (Year-On-Year)
Jewellery sales rose 21% with 18 new stores added in Q1.
Watches & Wearables grew 13% driven by premium brands.
Eyecare division saw sales growth of 10% with 7 new stores added.
CaratLane grew 32% driven by healthy contributions from Akshaya Tritiya sales.
Titan's total store count stood at 2,778 stores as of June 30, 2023.
Shares of Titan Company Ltd. rose 3.02% to Rs 3,200 apiece as of 9:45 a.m., compared to a 0.03% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock rose as much as 3.37% intraday, the most in over nine weeks since May. 5, 2023.
Total traded volume stood at 9.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 85, implying that the stock maybe overbought.
Out of the 31 analysts tracking the company, 24 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold' and three suggests to 'sell' the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.
Sensex, Nifty Open Lower
India's benchmark stock indices declined at opening bell on Friday India's benchmark indices closed at record highs on Thursday. I.T., Financial Services declined; energy and consumer durable advanced. ICICI Bank Ltd and HDFC twins led the drag on the indices, whereas RIL Ltd., and Titan Company Ltd. gained.
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was down 226.23 points or 0.34% at 65,559.41 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was 74.50 points or 0.38% lower at 19,422.80.
ICICI Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd, HDFC Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. negatively contributed to changes in the Nifty 50.
While, Titan Company Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. were positively contributing on the index.
The broader market indices outperformed the larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.05%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was 0.36% higher.
Fourteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced with consumer durables gaining the most over 1%
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,817 stocks rose, 952 declined, while 124 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Sensex, Nifty Decline In Pre-Open
Source: Bloomberg
Talbros Automotive Components Receives Multi-Year Orders Worth Rs 400 Crore
Talbros Automotive Components has won multi-year orders worth Rs 400 crores from domestic and overseas customers
The orders will be executed over seven years and include multiple EV orders, forging, and gasket products
Source: Exchange filing