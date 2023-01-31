Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Decline Amid Volatility As I.T. Stocks Drag; Adani Enterprises Trades Higher

Shares of Greenpanel Industries Ltd. declined 6.07% as of 09:43 am, to Rs 285.45 apiece in trade on Tuesday after the woodpanel manufacturer third-quarter earnings missed all analyst estimates.

Company's net profit was down 40.5% at Rs 37.5 crore as compared to the same quarter of the previous financial year. The consesus analyst estimates pooled by Bloomberg pegged the net profit at Rs 433.8 crore for the given period.

Company's reveue was 1% lower annually at Rs 420.2 crore in the said quarter of the ongoing fiscal, missing the estimate of Rs 433.8 crore.

Additionally, the company's board of directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per share, to be paid on or before March 1, 2023.

Greenpanel Industries Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenues down 1% at Rs 420.2 crore (Bloomberg estimates: Rs 433.8 crore)

Ebitda down 17.16% at Rs 92.1 crore (Bloomberg estimates: Rs 100.6 crore)

Ebitda margin at 21.9% vs 26.18% (Bloomberg estimates: 23.2%)

Net profit down 40.5% at Rs 37.5 crore (Bloomberg estimates: Rs 56.75 crore)

The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per share, to be paid on or before March 1, 2023.

The stock declined as much as 7.86% intraday, falling the most in over four months since Sept. 27, 2022.

Total traded volume stood at 13.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index at 20 implies that the stock maybe oversold.

Out of the 14 analysts tracking the company, 12 maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold' and one suggests to 'sell' the stock.

The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 82.9% over the next 12 months.

Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing