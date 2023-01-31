Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Decline Amid Volatility As I.T. Stocks Drag; Adani Enterprises Trades Higher
Live updates on India's equity markets on Jan. 31.
Greenpanel Industries Plunge 7% As Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
Shares of Greenpanel Industries Ltd. declined 6.07% as of 09:43 am, to Rs 285.45 apiece in trade on Tuesday after the woodpanel manufacturer third-quarter earnings missed all analyst estimates.
Company's net profit was down 40.5% at Rs 37.5 crore as compared to the same quarter of the previous financial year. The consesus analyst estimates pooled by Bloomberg pegged the net profit at Rs 433.8 crore for the given period.
Company's reveue was 1% lower annually at Rs 420.2 crore in the said quarter of the ongoing fiscal, missing the estimate of Rs 433.8 crore.
Additionally, the company's board of directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per share, to be paid on or before March 1, 2023.
Greenpanel Industries Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues down 1% at Rs 420.2 crore (Bloomberg estimates: Rs 433.8 crore)
Ebitda down 17.16% at Rs 92.1 crore (Bloomberg estimates: Rs 100.6 crore)
Ebitda margin at 21.9% vs 26.18% (Bloomberg estimates: 23.2%)
Net profit down 40.5% at Rs 37.5 crore (Bloomberg estimates: Rs 56.75 crore)
The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per share, to be paid on or before March 1, 2023.
The stock declined as much as 7.86% intraday, falling the most in over four months since Sept. 27, 2022.
Total traded volume stood at 13.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index at 20 implies that the stock maybe oversold.
Out of the 14 analysts tracking the company, 12 maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold' and one suggests to 'sell' the stock.
The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 82.9% over the next 12 months.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing
Adani Stocks Mixed At Open
Adani Enterprises trades 3.01% higher at open, whereas, Adani Ports and SEZ was 0.5% higher.
Adani Total Gas, Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission, Adani Power, Adani Wilmar were trading lower.
ACC and Ambuja Cements were up by more than 2% in trade.
Source: Bloomberg
Sensex, Nifty Open Marginally Higher Amid Volatility
The Indian benchmark indices rose marginally at open on Tuesday after trading to volatility and closing higher on Monday.
Equities benchmarks for Hong Kong, mainland China and Japan fluctuated in Asia on Tuesday as investors positioned for interest-rate hikes this week from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.
The S&P BSE Sensex opened up 21 points or 0.03% at 59,479.89 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 11 points or 0.06% higher at 17,660.20, as per exchanges..
Rupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar
The local currency weakened by 8 paise to 81.58 at open on Tuesday. It closed at 81.50 on Monday.
Source: Bloomberg
Yield On The 10-Year Flat
The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.40% on Tuesday.
Source: Bloomberg