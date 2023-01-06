Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Largely Flat; I.T. Stocks Decline

Shares of textile companies declined in trade on Friday as the Wall Street Journal reported that Bed, Bath & Beyond maybe eyeing bankruptcy filing within weeks.

Bed, Bath & Beyond was one of the biggest customer for Welspun India Ltd. It was down by 2.23% in trade.

Other textile stocks such as, Trident Ltd., Indo Count Industries Ltd. and Himatsingka Seide Ltd. were also down in trade.

Source: Bloomberg