Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Largely Flat; I.T. Stocks Decline
Live updates on India's equity markets on January 6.
Sobha Records Best Ever Sales Value And Volume In Q3
Sales value of Rs 1,111 crore with 22.4% rise YoY
Quarterly sales volume up 11.6% to 1.48 million sq. ft.
Average price realisation improved to Rs 9,650 per sq. ft; up 21.9%.
Bangalore continues to contribute the highest in real estate sales.
Source: Exchange filing
Welspun Falls On Bed, Bath & Beyond Bankruptcy Report
Shares of textile companies declined in trade on Friday as the Wall Street Journal reported that Bed, Bath & Beyond maybe eyeing bankruptcy filing within weeks.
Bed, Bath & Beyond was one of the biggest customer for Welspun India Ltd. It was down by 2.23% in trade.
Other textile stocks such as, Trident Ltd., Indo Count Industries Ltd. and Himatsingka Seide Ltd. were also down in trade.
Source: Bloomberg
Opening Bell
The Indian benchmark indices opened largely flat on Friday as the key Asian indices were trading higher and U.S. shares closed lower in trade on Thursday.
The S&P BSE Sensex was up by 36 points or 0.06% at 60,388.74 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 16 points or 0.09% higher at 18,008.05.
Hindalco Industries Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., ITC Ltd. and Power Grid Corp of India Ltd. were the top gainers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Whereas, TCS Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Coal India Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. were the top losers in the gauge.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 1,282 rose, 1,176 declined, and 139 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Macrotech Developers Collections Rise 26% YoY In December Quarter
Macrotech Developers’s pre-sales in Q3 rise 16% YoY to a record Rs 3,035 crore.
Collections rose 26% to Rs 2,682 crore.
Company reduced its net debt by Rs 753 crore to Rs 8,042 crore.
Source: Exchange filing
Yield On The 10-Year Bond Flat
The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.33% on Friday.
Source: Bloomberg