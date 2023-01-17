Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher; Siemens Gains On Large Order Win; FMCG Stocks Up
Live updates on India's equity markets on Jan. 17.
National Standard Rises 90% In Five Sessions
Shares of National Standard India Ltd. rose 10% in trade on Tuesday and was locked in an upper circuit at Rs 685.25.
The stock has risen 89.87% in the last five sessions. Total traded volume stood at 4.5 times its 30-day average.
Siemens Advances After Rs 26,000-Crore Order Win From Indian Railways
Shares of Siemens Ltd. rose 1.75% in trade on Tuesday.
The company has won an order Rs 26,000 crore from Indian Railways for supply and maintenance of 1,200 locomotives of 9,000 horsepower.
It gained 3.75% intraday, the most in six weeks since Dec. 7, 2022. Total traded volume stood at 9.7 times its 30-day average.
Out of the 31 analysts tracking the company, 17 maintain a 'buy' rating, nine recommend a 'hold' and five suggesr to 'sell' the stock.
The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 1.7% over the next 12 months.
Opening Bell
The Indian benchmark indices opened with steady gains on Tuesday after ending marginally lower on Monday.
Stocks in Asia were mixed Tuesday, with most benchmark indexes in a tight range following the release of China’s latest growth data. On the other hand, contracts for the S&P 500 fell, with U.S. markets shut on Monday.
The S&P BSE Sensex was up 49 points or 0.08% at 60,142.08 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 28 points or 0.16% higher at 17,922.80.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd., HCL Technologies., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., ONGC Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. were the top gainers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Whereas, Hindalco Industries Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Titan Co. and Hero MotoCorp Ltd. were the top losers in the gauge.
The broader market indices were trading lower; S&P BSE MidCap was down 0.05%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was lower at 0.01%.
Ten out of the 19 sectoral indices compiled by the BSE advanced, while nine declined.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 1,320 rose, 958 declined, 170 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Yield On The 10-Year Flat
The yield on the 10-year bond opened largely flat at 7.33% on Tuesday.
Rupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar
The local currency opened on a weak note, depreciating 16 paise to 81.78 at open on Tuesday. It closed at 81.62 at close on Monday.
