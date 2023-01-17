Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher; Siemens Gains On Large Order Win; FMCG Stocks Up

Shares of Siemens Ltd. rose 1.75% in trade on Tuesday.

The company has won an order Rs 26,000 crore from Indian Railways for supply and maintenance of 1,200 locomotives of 9,000 horsepower.

It gained 3.75% intraday, the most in six weeks since Dec. 7, 2022. Total traded volume stood at 9.7 times its 30-day average.

Out of the 31 analysts tracking the company, 17 maintain a 'buy' rating, nine recommend a 'hold' and five suggesr to 'sell' the stock.

The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 1.7% over the next 12 months.

Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing