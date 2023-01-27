ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Indicates Positive Open For Stocks; Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, Tata Motors In Focus

Live updates on India's equity markets on Jan. 27.
Save
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. (Source: Reuters)</p></div>
The Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. (Source: Reuters)
ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Autos May Be Sector To Watch This Quarter | Trade Setup For Friday

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 101.80

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.51%

  • Brent crude up 0.22% to $87.66 per barrel

  • Nymex crude at $81.21 per barrel

  • SGX Nifty up 0.39% to 18,023 as of 8:05 a.m.

  • Bitcoin down 1.46% to $22,743.69

ALSO READ

RELATED COVERAGE

Asian Stocks Rise After Tech Rally Boosts S&P 500: Markets Wrap

Opinion
Asian Stocks Rise After Tech Rally Boosts S&P 500: Markets Wrap
Read More

Pledge Share Details

  • Aurobindo Pharma: Promoter group created a pledge of 4.50 lakh shares on Jan. 21.

  • Ajanta Pharma: Promoter Aayush M Agrawal (trustee, Aayush Agrawal Trust) revoked a pledge of 8.20 lakh shares, promoter Ravi Agrawal (trustee, Ravi Agrawal Trust) revoked a pledge of 15.26 lakh shares, between Jan. 20-23.

ALSO READ

RELATED COVERAGE

Adani Responds With Point-By-Point Rebuttal Of Hindenburg Report

Opinion
Adani Responds With Point-By-Point Rebuttal Of Hindenburg Report
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Q3 Earnings Estimates

Vedanta, Bajaj Finance, Sterlite Technologies, AIA Engineerings, Godfrey Phillips India, HIL, Aarti Drugs, CMS Info Systems, Anupam Rasayan India, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, AGI Greenpac, Fineotex Chemical, Glenmark Life Sciences, Kalyani Steels, Manorama Industries, Paushak, Ramco Industries, Responsive Industries, Shree Digvijay Cement Co, TAJGVK Hotels & Resorts

ALSO READ

RELATED COVERAGE

Bajaj Auto Results Review - Margin Tailwinds Bunched Up In Q3: ICICI Securities

Opinion
Bajaj Auto Results Review - Margin Tailwinds Bunched Up In Q3: ICICI Securities
Read More

Earnings Fineprint

Tata Motors Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY):

  • Revenue up 23% at Rs 88,488.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 83,426 crore)

  • Ebitda up 53% at Rs 10,820.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,563 crore)

  • Ebitda margin stood at 12.2% vs 9.8% (Bloomberg estimate: 7.8%)

  • Net profit at Rs 2,957.7 crore vs net loss of Rs 1,516.14 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 147.3 crore)

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 27% at Rs 6,790 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6,096 crore)

  • Ebitda up 60% at Rs 1,952 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,547 crore)

  • Ebitda margin at 28.7% vs 22.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 25.4%)

  • Net profit up 75% at Rs 1,244 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 908 crore)

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 18% at Rs 2,491 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,420 crore)

  • Ebitda up 35% at Rs 724 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 717 crore)

  • Ebitda margin at 29.1% vs 25.5% (Bloomberg estimate: 29.6%)

  • Net profit up 14% at Rs 283 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 327 crore)

Ceat Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenues up 13.01% at Rs 2,727.20 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,017.60 crore)

  • Ebitda up 13.1% at Rs 181.14 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 296.63 crore)

  • Ebitda margin flat at 6.64% (Bloomberg estimate: 9.8%)

  • Net profit at Rs 35.39 crore vs net loss of Rs 20.01 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 93.27 crore)

Amara Raja Batteries Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenues up 11.49% at Rs 2,637.76 crore

  • Ebitda up 38.63% at Rs 394.6 crore

  • Ebitda margin at 14.96% vs 12.03%

  • Net profit up 52.7% at Rs 221.88 crore

Patanjali Foods Q3 FY23 (Standalone, YoY)

  • Revenues up 26.21% at Rs 7,926.64 crore

  • Ebitda down 12.4% at Rs 368.04 crore

  • Ebitda margin at 4.64% vs 6.69%

  • Net profit up 15% at Rs 269.19 crore

Tata Steel Long Products Q3 FY23 (Standalone, YoY)

  • Revenues up 6.75% at Rs 1,790.41 crore

  • Ebitda down 73.17% at Rs 67.41 crore

  • Ebitda margin at 3.77% vs 14.98%

  • Net loss of Rs 236.93 crore vs net profit of Rs 103.88 crore

Tata Elxsi Q3 FY23 (QoQ)

  • Revenue up 7.15% at Rs 817.74 crore

  • Ebitda up 8.96% at Rs 246.86 crore

  • Ebitda margin at 30.19% vs 29.69%

  • Net profit up 11.71% at Rs 194.68 crore

DLF Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenues down 3.54% at Rs 1,494.80 crore

  • Ebitda down 8.46% at Rs 477.2 crore

  • Ebitda margin at 31.92% vs 33.64%

  • Net profit up 36.82% at Rs 519.21 crore

ALSO READ

RELATED COVERAGE

Tata Motors Q3 Results Review - Strong Performance In JLR, Commercial Vehicles: Motilal Oswal

Opinion
Tata Motors Q3 Results Review - Strong Performance In JLR, Commercial Vehicles: Motilal Oswal
Read More



ADVERTISEMENT