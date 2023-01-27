Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Indicates Positive Open For Stocks; Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, Tata Motors In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on Jan. 27.
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 101.80
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.51%
Brent crude up 0.22% to $87.66 per barrel
Nymex crude at $81.21 per barrel
SGX Nifty up 0.39% to 18,023 as of 8:05 a.m.
Bitcoin down 1.46% to $22,743.69
Pledge Share Details
Aurobindo Pharma: Promoter group created a pledge of 4.50 lakh shares on Jan. 21.
Ajanta Pharma: Promoter Aayush M Agrawal (trustee, Aayush Agrawal Trust) revoked a pledge of 8.20 lakh shares, promoter Ravi Agrawal (trustee, Ravi Agrawal Trust) revoked a pledge of 15.26 lakh shares, between Jan. 20-23.
Q3 Earnings Estimates
Vedanta, Bajaj Finance, Sterlite Technologies, AIA Engineerings, Godfrey Phillips India, HIL, Aarti Drugs, CMS Info Systems, Anupam Rasayan India, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, AGI Greenpac, Fineotex Chemical, Glenmark Life Sciences, Kalyani Steels, Manorama Industries, Paushak, Ramco Industries, Responsive Industries, Shree Digvijay Cement Co, TAJGVK Hotels & Resorts
Earnings Fineprint
Tata Motors Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY):
Revenue up 23% at Rs 88,488.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 83,426 crore)
Ebitda up 53% at Rs 10,820.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,563 crore)
Ebitda margin stood at 12.2% vs 9.8% (Bloomberg estimate: 7.8%)
Net profit at Rs 2,957.7 crore vs net loss of Rs 1,516.14 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 147.3 crore)
Dr Reddy's Laboratories Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 27% at Rs 6,790 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6,096 crore)
Ebitda up 60% at Rs 1,952 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,547 crore)
Ebitda margin at 28.7% vs 22.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 25.4%)
Net profit up 75% at Rs 1,244 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 908 crore)
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 18% at Rs 2,491 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,420 crore)
Ebitda up 35% at Rs 724 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 717 crore)
Ebitda margin at 29.1% vs 25.5% (Bloomberg estimate: 29.6%)
Net profit up 14% at Rs 283 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 327 crore)
Ceat Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues up 13.01% at Rs 2,727.20 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,017.60 crore)
Ebitda up 13.1% at Rs 181.14 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 296.63 crore)
Ebitda margin flat at 6.64% (Bloomberg estimate: 9.8%)
Net profit at Rs 35.39 crore vs net loss of Rs 20.01 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 93.27 crore)
Amara Raja Batteries Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues up 11.49% at Rs 2,637.76 crore
Ebitda up 38.63% at Rs 394.6 crore
Ebitda margin at 14.96% vs 12.03%
Net profit up 52.7% at Rs 221.88 crore
Patanjali Foods Q3 FY23 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenues up 26.21% at Rs 7,926.64 crore
Ebitda down 12.4% at Rs 368.04 crore
Ebitda margin at 4.64% vs 6.69%
Net profit up 15% at Rs 269.19 crore
Tata Steel Long Products Q3 FY23 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenues up 6.75% at Rs 1,790.41 crore
Ebitda down 73.17% at Rs 67.41 crore
Ebitda margin at 3.77% vs 14.98%
Net loss of Rs 236.93 crore vs net profit of Rs 103.88 crore
Tata Elxsi Q3 FY23 (QoQ)
Revenue up 7.15% at Rs 817.74 crore
Ebitda up 8.96% at Rs 246.86 crore
Ebitda margin at 30.19% vs 29.69%
Net profit up 11.71% at Rs 194.68 crore
DLF Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues down 3.54% at Rs 1,494.80 crore
Ebitda down 8.46% at Rs 477.2 crore
Ebitda margin at 31.92% vs 33.64%
Net profit up 36.82% at Rs 519.21 crore