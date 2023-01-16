Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Turn Volatile After Opening Higher As PSU Banks Advance, Metals Decline

Shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd., the parent of DMart chain of stores, fell the most in six months after the company's third-quarter revenue rose, but missed estimates.

Though the results were announced on Saturday, a market holiday, the company's shares fell as much as 6.1% to Rs 3,627 apiece. That's the most since May 6. This is also the stock's lowest level since July 5.

Of the 27 analysts tracking the company, eight maintain 'buy', nine suggest 'hold' and 10 recommend 'sell'. The return potential of the stock implies a upside of 8.9%.

Source: Bloomberg