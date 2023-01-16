Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Turn Volatile After Opening Higher As PSU Banks Advance, Metals Decline
Live updates on India's equity markets on Jan. 16.
DMart Drops To Lowest In Six Months After Q3 Profit Misses Estimates
Shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd., the parent of DMart chain of stores, fell the most in six months after the company's third-quarter revenue rose, but missed estimates.
Though the results were announced on Saturday, a market holiday, the company's shares fell as much as 6.1% to Rs 3,627 apiece. That's the most since May 6. This is also the stock's lowest level since July 5.
Of the 27 analysts tracking the company, eight maintain 'buy', nine suggest 'hold' and 10 recommend 'sell'. The return potential of the stock implies a upside of 8.9%.
Source: Bloomberg
Metals Decline
Stocks of metal companies declined in trade on Monday after a stellar last week.
The NSE Nifty Metal Index was 1.01% down. Nine out of the 15 constituents compiled by the gauge declined, five stocks advanced , while one was unchanged.
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., Steel Authority of India Ltd., Vedanta Ltd. and Tata Steel Ltd. fell nearly 1% in trade.
Source: NSE
Maruti Suzuki Hikes Prices Across Models
Maruti Suzuki has hiked prices across models by an estimated weighted average of 1.1%.
The company said this is an indicative figure calculated using ex-showroom prices of models in Delhi and will come into effect from Jan. 16.
The automaker had intimated about the hike in December.
Source: Exchange filing
Just Dial Locked In An Upper Circuit
Shares of Just Dial Ltd. advanced by 10% in early trade on Monday and was locked in an upper circuit at Rs 644.30.
Company's December quarter earnings beat analysts estimates as revenue and profits increased sequentially for the scrip.
Just Dial Q2 FY23 (Consolidated QoQ)
Revenues rose 7.85% at Rs 221.4 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 216.7 crore)
Ebitda increased 59.92% at Rs 27.2 crore vs Rs 17 crore
Ebitda Margin at 12.27% versus 8.28%
Net profit rose 44.4% at Rs 75.3 crore vs Rs 52.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 42.6 crore)
The stock gained the most in intraday trade in eight months since April 12, 2022. Total traded volume stood at 17.9 times its 30-day average.
Out of the 12 analysts tracking the company, eight maintain a 'buy' rating, two suggest to 'hold' and two recommend to 'sell' the stock.
The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates stand at an upside of 23% over the next 12 months.
Source: Bloomberg
Opening Bell
The Indian benchmark indices followed their Asian peers higher on Monday.
On Friday, the U.S. markets logged their best performance since September. Last week, the headline indices logged weekly gain for the first time in 2023, as they declined in the first week of the year.
The S&P BSE Sensex was up 289 points or 0.48% at 60,550.50 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 77 points or 0.43% higher at 18,033.15.
Bajaj Finserv Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co., HDFC Bank Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., and Bajaj Finance Ltd. were the top gainers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Whereas, JSW Steel Ltd., BPCL Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., Coal India Ltd. and NTPC Ltd. were the top losers in the gauge.
The broader market indices were trading higher; S&P BSE MidCap was up 0.36%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was higher at 0.27%.
Fourteen out of the 20 sectoral indices compiled by the BSE advanced, while four declined.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 1,781 rose, 837 declined, 153 remained unchanged on the BSE.