Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Marginally Lower As Realty, I.T. Stocks Drag

Shares of CardTrade Tech Ltd. rose 4.35% as of 10:05 am, to Rs 494.9 apiece in trade on Wednesday after the company reported a stellar set of third-quarter earnings results.

CardTrade Tech's net profit surged to 279.07% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 13.1 crore. It stood at 3.44 crore in the previous quarter of the same fiscal.

Also, the revenue from operations rose to 10.6% to Rs 97.2 crore in the September to December quarter. The company reported Rs 87.88 crore of revenue in the July-September quarter.

CardTrade Tech Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, QoQ)

Revenues up 10.6% at Rs 97.2 crore

Ebitda up 29.58% at Rs 10.6 crore

Ebitda margin at 10.90% vs 9.31%

Net profit up 279.07% at Rs 13.1 crore

The stock gained as much as 6.82% intraday, the most in over ten weeks since Nov. 11, 2022.

Total traded volume stood at 36.5 times its 30-day average.

Out of the seven analysts tracking the company, six maintain a 'buy' rating and one suggests to 'sell' the stock.

The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 60.2% over the next 12 months.

Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing