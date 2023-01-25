Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Marginally Lower As Realty, I.T. Stocks Drag
Live updates on India's equity markets on Jan. 25.
CardTrade Tech Jumps As Q3 Profit Rises Over 200%
Shares of CardTrade Tech Ltd. rose 4.35% as of 10:05 am, to Rs 494.9 apiece in trade on Wednesday after the company reported a stellar set of third-quarter earnings results.
CardTrade Tech's net profit surged to 279.07% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 13.1 crore. It stood at 3.44 crore in the previous quarter of the same fiscal.
Also, the revenue from operations rose to 10.6% to Rs 97.2 crore in the September to December quarter. The company reported Rs 87.88 crore of revenue in the July-September quarter.
CardTrade Tech Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenues up 10.6% at Rs 97.2 crore
Ebitda up 29.58% at Rs 10.6 crore
Ebitda margin at 10.90% vs 9.31%
Net profit up 279.07% at Rs 13.1 crore
The stock gained as much as 6.82% intraday, the most in over ten weeks since Nov. 11, 2022.
Total traded volume stood at 36.5 times its 30-day average.
Out of the seven analysts tracking the company, six maintain a 'buy' rating and one suggests to 'sell' the stock.
The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 60.2% over the next 12 months.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing
United Spirits Shares Tumble Most In 14 Weeks As Q3 Net Profit Declines
Shares of United Spirits Ltd. fell 5.14% as of 09:44 am, to Rs 774.7 apiece in trade on Wednesday after the Diageo-controlled liquor maker's consolidated net profit declined by 28.5% to Rs 214.2 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.
For the nine months ended December 31, 2022, the Bengaluru-based company reported a net profit of Rs 1,023 crore as compared with Rs 632 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income declined to Rs 22,079 crore as against Rs 23,306 crore in the April-December period of last financial year, it said.
United Spirits Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues down 5.72% at Rs 2,778.7 crore
Ebitda down 28.32% at Rs 371.8 crore
Ebitda margin at 13.38% vs 17.6%
Net profit down 28.5% at Rs 214.2 crore
The stock fell as much as 5.47% intraday, the most in over fourteen weeks since Oct. 11, 2022.
Total traded volume stood at 11.7 times its 30-day average.
Out of the 26 analysts tracking the company, 16 maintain a 'buy' rating, seven recommend a 'hold' and three suggest to 'sell' the stock.
The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 20.8% over the next 12 months.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing
Opening Bell
The Indian benchmark indices opened marginally lower in trade on Wednesday.
Asian markets struggled to find traction on Wednesday while the U.S. and European equity futures slumped as a downbeat revenue forecast from Microsoft Corp. added to risk aversion in global markets.
The S&P BSE Sensex opened down 144 points or 0.24% at 60,834.42 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 25 points or 0.14% lower at 18,093.35.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd. and Hindalco Industries Ltd. were the top gainers in the gauge.
Whereas, Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., HDFC Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
The broader market indices were trading lower; S&P BSE MidCap was down 0.51%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was lower by 0.23%.
Seventeen out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while only S&P BSE Auto and S&P BSE Metals advanced in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 1,078 rose, 1,359 declined, 129 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Yield On The 10-Year Largely Flat
The yield on the 10-year bond opened largely flat at 7.34% on Wednesday.
Source: Bloomberg
Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar
The local currency strengthened by 10 paise to 81.62 at open on Wednesday. It closed at 81.72 Tuesday.
Source: Bloomberg