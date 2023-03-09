Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Struggle Amid Volatility; Metal Stocks Advance
Live updates on India's equity markets on March 9.
Sequent Scientific Gains As It Changes Plans To Acquire Tineta Pharma
Shares of Sequent Scientific Ltd. rose 12.43% to Rs 70.1 apiece in trade on Wednesday.
The company will not be materialising the proposed transaction contemplated under the agreement to acquire 100% stake in Tineta Pharma.
The stock gained as much as 14.19% intraday, rising the most in over nine months since May 23, 2022.
Total traded volume stood at 34.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 51.2. Two analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock.
The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 85.3% over the next 12 months.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing
Religare Enterprises Rises As Unit Clears OTS Payment To 16 Lenders
Shares of Religare Enterprises Ltd. rose 4.12% to Rs 160.4 apiece in trade on Wednesday.
Religare Enterprises unit clears Rs 2,178-crore one-time settlement dues to 16 lenders. As per the filing, company cleared the dues as it has been facing significant asset liability mis-match.
Religare Finvest, a subsidiary of the company along with its parent completed entire one-time settlement payment on March 8 of Rs 2,178-crore, including unsecured exposure.
The stock gained as much as 7.04% intraday, rising the most in over nine weeks since Jan. 3, 2023.
Total traded volume stood at 16.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 57.4.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing
Broader Markets Outperforms Benchmark
The broader market indices were trading higher; S&P BSE MidCap was up 0.41% whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was higher by 0.50%.
Foruteen out of 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced while six declined in trade.
The market breadth was in the favour of the buyers. About 1,882 stocks rose, 811 declined, and 125 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Source: BSE
Stocks Contributing To Nifty 50 Change
Axis Bank Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., and Bharti Airtel Ltd. were positively contributing to the index NSE Nifty 50.
Whereas, Reliance Industries Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., TCS Ltd., HDFC Ltd., were dragging the index.
All Adani Group Company Stocks Gain
Shares of all the Adani group company stocks advanced in trade on Thursday.
Source: Bloomberg