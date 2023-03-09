Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Struggle Amid Volatility; Metal Stocks Advance

Shares of Sequent Scientific Ltd. rose 12.43% to Rs 70.1 apiece in trade on Wednesday.

The company will not be materialising the proposed transaction contemplated under the agreement to acquire 100% stake in Tineta Pharma.

The stock gained as much as 14.19% intraday, rising the most in over nine months since May 23, 2022.

Total traded volume stood at 34.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 51.2. Two analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock.

The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 85.3% over the next 12 months.

Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing