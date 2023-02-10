Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Indicates Lower Open; Adani Stocks, M&M, LIC, Zomato, Oil India In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on Feb. 10.
- Oldest First
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 103.28
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.67%
Brent crude down 0.30% to $84.25 per barrel
Nymex crude at $77.76 per barrel
SGX Nifty down 0.55% to 17,831 as of 8:15 a.m.
Bitcoin down 0.11% to $21,900.88
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Asia Stocks Face Pressure as Rates Outlook Sours: Markets Wrap
Q3 Earnings Results
Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Oil India, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, National Aluminium Company, Alkem Laboratories, Delhivery, ABB India, Fortis Healthcare, JK Lakshmi Cement, Abbott India, Ashoka Buildcon, BEML, Kirloskar Oil Engines, VA Tech Wabag, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, PB Fintech, Gokaldas Exports, Alicon Castalloy, Nocil, Rupa & Co., Indigo Paints, Metropolis Healthcare, Lemon Tree Hotel, VST Tillers Tractors, RateGain Travel Technologies, Hariom Pipe Industries, Sanghvi Movers, JM Financial, Reliance Capital, Archean Chemical Industries, Cochin Shipyards, Dilip Buildcon, Dhanuka Agritech, Dish TV India, Grauer & Well (India), GRM Overseas, Indiabulls Real Estate, Inox Green Energy Services, Inox Wind, Rail Vikas Nigam, Religare Enterprises, Astra Microwave Products, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Balmer Lawire & Co., Bannari Amman Sugars, DFM Foods, Dhani Services, Dynamatic Technologies, EIH, EKI ENergy Services, Electronics Mart India, ESAB India, Excel Industries, Goldiam International, Garware Hi-Tech Films, Gufic Biosciences, Hemisphere Properties India, Himadri Specialty Chemical, Indo Rama Synthetics (India), Ingersoll-Rand (India), Inox Wind Energy, Jyoti Resins and Adhesives, KCP, Kennametal India, KFin Technologies, Kirloskar Brothers, Kovai Medical Center & Hospital, Media Matrix Worldwide, Info Edge (India), Paisalo Digital, Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation, Pix Transmissions, Primo Chemicals, Puravankara, Ramky Infrastructure, Rattanindia Enterprises, Sarda Energy & Minerals, Satia Industries, Shivalik Rasayan, SML Isuzu, Ugar Sugar Works, Universal Cables, Venky's (India), Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients, Vindhya Telelinks, Vishnu Chemicals, West Coast Paper Mills, Xchanging Solutions
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Adani Stocks Remain In MSCI Indexes After Quarterly Review
Earnings Fineprint
Life Insurance Corporation of India Q3 FY23 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 13% at Rs 1.96 lakh crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1.1 lakh crore)
Net profit up 26 times to Rs 6,334 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4580.8 crore)
Net premium income up 15% at Rs 1.12 lakh crore
Adani Total Gas Q3 Earnings (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 0.9% at Rs 1105.5 crore
Ebitda up 1.6% at Rs 229.9 crore
Ebitda margin at 20.8% vs 20.3%
Net profit down 6.1% at Rs 150.2 crore
Suzlon Energy Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 9.26% at Rs 1,448.9 crore
Ebitda down 24.44% at Rs 206.3 crore
Ebitda margin at 14.24% vs 17.1%
Net profit up 107.91% at Rs 78.4 crore
Voltas Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues up 11.82% at Rs 2,005.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,900.8 crore)
Ebitda down 50.93% at Rs 76.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 129.5 crore)
Ebitda margin at 3.81% vs 8.68% (Bloomberg estimate: 6.8%)
Net loss of Rs 110.4 crore vs net profit of Rs 95.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 103.9 crore)
Pfizer Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 8% at Rs 622 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 701 crore)
Ebitda up 4% at Rs 203 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 220 crore)
Ebitda margin at 32.7% vs 28.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 31.4%)
Net profit up 5% at Rs 151 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 161 crore)
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 1.13% at Rs 1,09,687.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,08,514.6 crore)
Ebitda at Rs 1,674.1 crore vs Ebitda loss of Rs 1,514.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,576.3 crore)
Ebitda margin at 1.53% (Bloomberg estimate: 1.5%)
Net profit of Rs 444.3 crore vs net loss of Rs 2,475.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 509 crore)
Zomato Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 17.2% at Rs 1,948.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,785.8 crore)
Ebitda loss at Rs 366.2 crore vs Rs 418 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 352.9 crore loss)
Net loss at Rs 346.6 crore vs Rs 250.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 321.2 crore loss)
Aurobindo Pharma Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7% at Rs 6,407 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6,142 crore)
Ebitda down 6% at Rs 954 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 992 crore)
Ebitda margin at 14.9% Vs 16.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 16.1%)
Net profit down 19% at Rs 491 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 553 crore)
Lupin Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4% at Rs 4,322 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,257 crore)
Ebitda up 39% at Rs 516 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 572 crore)
Ebitda margins at 11.9% Vs 8.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.4%)
Net profit down 72% at Rs 153 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 220 crore)
Bajaj Consumer Care Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 0.32% at Rs 229.6 crore
Ebitda declined 16% to Rs 32.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 32.9 crore)
Ebitda margin at 14.1% vs 16.9%
Net profit up 14% at Rs 33.2 crore
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Zomato Q3 Results: From Top-Level Exits To New Offerings — Key Takeaways
Stocks To Watch
Zomato: Shareholder Ant Group’s nominee Douglas Feagin resigned as a director on the board of the company.
Mahindra & Mahindra: The company signed an MoU with the Telangana government to expand its existing Zaheerabad Plant in Medak district for development and production of electric three- and four-wheelers. The SUV maker will spend Rs 1,000 crore over eight years on this front.
GAIL (India): The company signed an advanced pricing agreement with Central Board of Direct Taxes to determine the transfer pricing margin payable on its long-term LNG sourcing contract from the U.S. for the period of five years.
ITC: ITC Infotech, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, incorporated a subsidiary in France named ITC Infotech France SAS on Feb. 8.
Pfizer: The board appointed Meenakshi Nevatia as managing director of the company for five years, effective April 3, 2023, as incumbent MD S Sridhar expressed his intention to take an early retirement.
Aurobindo Pharma: The company will transfer units constituting its API non-antibiotic division to subsidiary Auro Pharma India via slump sale.
Bank of Baroda: The bank hiked lending rate across tenors by five basis points, effective Feb. 12, 2023.
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
What Stocks To Bet On In A Range-Bound Market? This Fund Manager Has An Idea
SGX Nifty Points Towards Lower Open For Indian Stocks
Asia markets declined on Friday after U.S. stocks fell for a second day and Treasury yields climbed as investors began to adjust for the possibility of higher interest rates as the Federal Reserve fights inflation.
The index provider, MSCI Inc., made no mention of Adani Group-linked shares in its February statement on the quarterly review of its gauges.
At 8:15 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of India's benchmark Nifty 50, was down 0.55% at 17,831.
The S&P 500 fell 0.9% on Thursday, reversing gains of nearly 1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell by a similar margin and faces its first weekly decline this year.
The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes was at 3.67%. Crude oil was trading around $84 per barrel, while Bitcoin was trading below the $22,000 level.
The Indian benchmark indices gained at the close as I.T. stocks staged a recovery during the second half of the session.
The rupee closed higher against the U.S. dollar after paring most of its losses from the opening trade.
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the sixth day in a row on Thursday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 144.7 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold stocks worth Rs 205.3 crore, snapping the 13-day buying streak.