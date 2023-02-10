Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Indicates Lower Open; Adani Stocks, M&M, LIC, Zomato, Oil India In Focus

Asia markets declined on Friday after U.S. stocks fell for a second day and Treasury yields climbed as investors began to adjust for the possibility of higher interest rates as the Federal Reserve fights inflation.

The index provider, MSCI Inc., made no mention of Adani Group-linked shares in its February statement on the quarterly review of its gauges.

At 8:15 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of India's benchmark Nifty 50, was down 0.55% at 17,831.

The S&P 500 fell 0.9% on Thursday, reversing gains of nearly 1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell by a similar margin and faces its first weekly decline this year.

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes was at 3.67%. Crude oil was trading around $84 per barrel, while Bitcoin was trading below the $22,000 level.

The Indian benchmark indices gained at the close as I.T. stocks staged a recovery during the second half of the session.

The rupee closed higher against the U.S. dollar after paring most of its losses from the opening trade.

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the sixth day in a row on Thursday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 144.7 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold stocks worth Rs 205.3 crore, snapping the 13-day buying streak.