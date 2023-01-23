Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher On Positive Global Cues; Banks Advance
Live updates on India's equity markets on Jan. 23.
Yes Bank Decline In Trade
Shares of Yes Bank Ltd. declined 7.85% to Rs 18.2 apiece in trade on Monday. Company's net profit was down 80.67% year-on-year at Rs 51.5 crore in the third-quarter of the current financial year.
Yes Bank Q3FY23
Net Profit down 80.67% at Rs 51.5 crore (YoY)
Net interest income up 11.73% at Rs 1,971 crore (YoY)
GNPA at 2.02% versus 12.89% (QoQ)
NNPA at 1.03% versus 3.6% (QoQ)
During the quarter Yes Bank sold Rs 48,000 crore worth bad loans to JC Flowers ARC, bringing down its NPA ratios.
The stock fell as much as 11.65% intraday. Total traded volume stood at 1.9 times its 30-day average.
Out of the 14 analysts tracking the company, one maintains a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold' and nine suggest to 'sell' the stock.
The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an downside of 6.7% over the next 12 months.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing
Opening Bell
The Indian benchmark indices advanced in trade on Monday after a rebound on Wall Street on Friday led by the U.S. Fed's comments alleviating fears of aggressive policy moves.
The dollar weakened against its Group-of-10 counterparts and Japanese stocks climbed amid subdued trading on Monday, with many major centers in Asia closed for Lunar New Year celebrations.
The S&P BSE Sensex opened 278 points or 0.46% at 60,899.28 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 82 points or 0.46% higher at 18,109.80.
Tata Motors Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., SBI Life Insurance Co. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. were the top losers in the gauge.
Whereas, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd. and Asian Paints Ltd. and were the top gainers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
The broader market indices were mixed; S&P BSE MidCap was up 0.07%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was lower by 0.08%.
Fifteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, while five declined in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 1,631 rose, 1,154 declined, 150 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar
The local currency strengthened by 19 paise to 80.97 at open on Monday. Rupee appreciated to above 81 for the first time since Dec. 1. It closed at 81.13 on Friday.
Source: Bloomberg
Yield On The 10-Year Largely Flat
The yield on the 10-year bond opened largely flat at 7.36% on Monday. It ended at 7.35% on Friday.
Source: Bloomberg
Glenmark Launches Drug For Chemotherapy Induced Nausea
Glenmark launches, Akynzeo I.V. for the prevention from both acute and delayed phases of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting.
Akynzeo I.V. has been developed by Helsinn and Glenmark has exclusive marketing rights for this product in India.
Source: Exchange filing