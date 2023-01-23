Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher On Positive Global Cues; Banks Advance

The stock fell as much as 11.65% intraday. Total traded volume stood at 1.9 times its 30-day average.

Out of the 14 analysts tracking the company, one maintains a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold' and nine suggest to 'sell' the stock.

The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an downside of 6.7% over the next 12 months.

Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing