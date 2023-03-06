BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: SGX Nifty Indicates Higher Open; HDFC, Ashoka Buildcon, Exide, Info Edge In Focus
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Indicates Higher Open; HDFC, Ashoka Buildcon, Exide, Info Edge In Focus

Live updates on India's equity markets on March 6.
BQPrime
06 Mar 2023, 8:19 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Dalal Street. (Source: BQ Prime/ Photographer: Vijay Sartape.)</p></div>
Dalal Street. (Source: BQ Prime/ Photographer: Vijay Sartape.)
ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Mastek Reconstitutes Leadership As Non–Executive Chairman, S. Sandilya Resigns

  • S. Sandilya resigns as the non-executive chairman and independent director of Mastek.

  • As a consequence, Sandilya has also resigned from the membership on the boards of subsidiary companies.

  • Rajeev Grover has been appointed as the Independent Director Chairperson and Ashank Desai is named the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the company.

Source: Exchange filing

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Longer-Term Players Are Adding FMCG Stocks In Portfolio: Trade Setup


Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 104.6

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.95%

  • Brent crude down 0.57% to $85.34 per barrel

  • Nymex crude at $79.22 per barrel

  • SGX Nifty up 0.48% at 17,717.5 as of 8:13 a.m.

  • Bitcoin down 0.45% to $22,384.65

ALSO READ

Shares Post Small Gains As Traders Mull Fed, China: Markets Wrap

Opinion
Shares Post Small Gains As Traders Mull Fed, China: Markets Wrap
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Pledged Share Details

  • Emami Ltd.: Promoter group Diwakar Finvest revoked a pledge of 3.14 lakh shares on March 2.

ALSO READ

Market Cap Of Five Top Valued Firms Climb Rs 88,605 Crore; SBI, ICICI Bank Lead

Opinion
Market Cap Of Five Top Valued Firms Climb Rs 88,605 Crore; SBI, ICICI Bank Lead
Read More

Insider Trades

  • LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd.: Promoter group LG Sports bought 12,000 shares between March 1–2.

  • HCL Technologies Ltd.: Promoter Vama Sundari Investments (Delhi) bought 6.29 lakh shares between Feb. 27-28.

  • Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd.: Promoter Kewal Kiran Finance bought 2,948 shares on Feb. 24.

  • Gateway Distriparks Ltd.: Promoter Perfect Communications bought 3.25 shares between March 1–2.

ALSO READ

Adani Coal Is Coming To India With Zero Tariffs: Former Australian PM Tony Abbott

Opinion
Adani Coal Is Coming To India With Zero Tariffs: Former Australian PM Tony Abbott
Read More






ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT