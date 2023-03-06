Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Indicates Higher Open; HDFC, Ashoka Buildcon, Exide, Info Edge In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on March 6.
- Oldest First
Mastek Reconstitutes Leadership As Non–Executive Chairman, S. Sandilya Resigns
S. Sandilya resigns as the non-executive chairman and independent director of Mastek.
As a consequence, Sandilya has also resigned from the membership on the boards of subsidiary companies.
Rajeev Grover has been appointed as the Independent Director Chairperson and Ashank Desai is named the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the company.
Source: Exchange filing
Longer-Term Players Are Adding FMCG Stocks In Portfolio: Trade Setup
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 104.6
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.95%
Brent crude down 0.57% to $85.34 per barrel
Nymex crude at $79.22 per barrel
SGX Nifty up 0.48% at 17,717.5 as of 8:13 a.m.
Bitcoin down 0.45% to $22,384.65
Pledged Share Details
Emami Ltd.: Promoter group Diwakar Finvest revoked a pledge of 3.14 lakh shares on March 2.
Insider Trades
LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd.: Promoter group LG Sports bought 12,000 shares between March 1–2.
HCL Technologies Ltd.: Promoter Vama Sundari Investments (Delhi) bought 6.29 lakh shares between Feb. 27-28.
Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd.: Promoter Kewal Kiran Finance bought 2,948 shares on Feb. 24.
Gateway Distriparks Ltd.: Promoter Perfect Communications bought 3.25 shares between March 1–2.