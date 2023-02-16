Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Indicates Higher Open For Stocks; Adani Group, Nestle, Vedanta, ONGC In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on Feb. 16.
S&P Global Ratings Places Adani Transmission’s ESG Evaluation Under Review
S&P Global to review the impact of Hindenburg’s allegations on its ESG evaluation of Adani Transmission.
Review to be completed in the coming months.
S&P to closely monitor developments including investigations by Indian regulators and disclosures by the group.
Current assessment by S&P on governance factors in some controlling shareholder's weight in decision-making, including on related-party transactions.
Source: S&P statement
Adani Hires Banks to Hold Investor Calls Amid Debt Turmoil
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 103.69
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.79%
Brent crude up 0.42% to $85.74 per barrel
Nymex crude at $79.01 per barrel
SGX Nifty up 0.29% to 18,073.5 as of 8:10 a.m.
Bitcoin up 1.89% to $24,637.23
Asia Stocks Rise on Bullish Signs From Wall Street: Markets Wrap
Pledge Share Details
Emami: Promoter group Diwakar Finvest created a pledge of 6.93 lakh shares, Suraj Finvest created a pledge of 2.88 lakh shares between Feb.10-13.
Jindal Steel & Power: Promoter group Jargo Investment released a pledge of 74.30 lakh shares on Feb. 07.
Moody's Affirms Ratings Of TCS, Infosys With Stable Outlook
Block Deal
Bajaj Finserv: Shekhar Holdings bought 1.42 lakh shares (0.01%), Rupa Equities bought 2.48 lakh shares (0.02%), Rishab Family Trust sold 4.64 lakh shares (0.04%) at Rs 1,414 apiece.
Goldman Growth Fund Boosts Bets On India As China Interest Cools
Bulk Deals
Ugro Capital: Vardhaman Patni bought 4.40 lakh shares (0.62%), Shurti Arihant Patni bought 5 lakh shares (0.71%), and DBZ (Cyprus) sold 25 lakh shares (3.54%) at Rs 152 apiece.