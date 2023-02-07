Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Flat As Metals Extend Decline; Most Adani Group Stocks Advance
Live updates on India's equity markets on Feb. 7.
Adani Transmission Advances As Q3 Beat Estimates, Price Band Revised To 5%
Shares of Adani Transmission Ltd. rose 4.18% to Rs 1,308.95 apiece in trade on Tuesday after company third-quarter earnings beat all analyst estimates.
Also, the company's price band was reduced from 10% to 5% on BSE and NSE.
Adani Transmission Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues up 21.98% at Rs 3,551.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,497.8 crore)
Ebitda up 64.01% at Rs 1,477.54 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,441.9 crore)
Ebitda margin at 41.6% vs 30.94% (Bloomberg estimate: 41.2%)
Net profit up 72.79% at Rs 478.07 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 313.7 crore)
The stock gained as much as 5% intraday, the most since Jan. 31. Total traded volume stood at 7.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index at 19, implies that the stock maybe overbought.
Out of the two analysts tracking the company, one recommends a 'hold' and one suggests to 'sell' the stock.
The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an downside of 148.2% over the next 12 months.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing
Most Adani Group Stocks Advance In Trade
Adani group stocks saw some respite on Tuesday morning as the stocks under additional surveillance measure, i.e., Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd. advanced in trade.
Whereas, other stocks like Adani Transmission Ltd., the scrip for which the exchanges revised the price band to 5% gained 3.79% in trade.
Similarly, Adani Wilmar Ltd., NDTV Ltd. and ACC Ltd. also advanced in trade.
Only Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Total Gas Ltd. and Adani Power Ltd. declined in trade as they were locked in 5% lower circuit.
Source: Bloomberg
Sensex, Nifty Opens Largely Flat
The Indian benchmark indices opened largely flat on Tuesday after falling in trade in the previous session.
The U.S. and European equity futures along with Asian stocks made small gains as investors awaited commentary from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later Tuesday.
On Monday, the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 both finished lower as bond yields rose. Baidu Inc. surged as much as 13% after affirming it will launch a ChatGPT-like bot in March.
Adani group company stocks, on the other hand, were mixed as the stocks under additional surveillance measure were up, while the rest declined.
The S&P BSE Sensex opened up 5 points or 0.01% at 60,511.32 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 26 points or 0.14% lower at 17,790.10.
Yield On The 10-Year Flat
The yield on the 10-year bond opened 1 bp higher at 7.33% on Tuesday. It closed at 7.32% on Monday.
Source: Bloomberg
Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar
The local currency strengthened against the greenback on Tuesday by 10 paise to 82.64 at open. It weakened over 1% to 82.74 at close on Monday.
Source: Bloomberg