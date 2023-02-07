Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Flat As Metals Extend Decline; Most Adani Group Stocks Advance

Shares of Adani Transmission Ltd. rose 4.18% to Rs 1,308.95 apiece in trade on Tuesday after company third-quarter earnings beat all analyst estimates.

Also, the company's price band was reduced from 10% to 5% on BSE and NSE.

Adani Transmission Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenues up 21.98% at Rs 3,551.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,497.8 crore)

Ebitda up 64.01% at Rs 1,477.54 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,441.9 crore)

Ebitda margin at 41.6% vs 30.94% (Bloomberg estimate: 41.2%)

Net profit up 72.79% at Rs 478.07 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 313.7 crore)

The stock gained as much as 5% intraday, the most since Jan. 31. Total traded volume stood at 7.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index at 19, implies that the stock maybe overbought.

Out of the two analysts tracking the company, one recommends a 'hold' and one suggests to 'sell' the stock.

The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an downside of 148.2% over the next 12 months.

Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing