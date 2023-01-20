Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Trade Flat; Banking Stocks Advance

Shares of Larsen and Toubro Technology Services Ltd. fell 3.42% as of 10:15 am, to Rs 116.5 apiece in trade on Friday.

The net profit beat analyst estimates, up 7.51% quarter-on-quarter at Rs 303.6 crore in the third quarter of the ongoing financial year.

The company's third quarter revenue missed analyst estimates, up 2.68% quarter-on-quarter at Rs 2,048.6 crore.

L&T Technology Services Q3 FY23 (Consolidated QoQ)

Revenues up 2.68% at Rs 2,048.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,061.9 crore)

Ebitda up 5.22% at Rs 441.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 437.8 crore)

Ebitda margin at 21.54% versus 21.02% (Bloomberg estimate 21.2%)

Net profit up 7.51% at Rs 303.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 296.7 crore)

Total traded volume stood at 3.4 times its 30-day average.

Out of the 29 analysts tracking the company, 10 maintain a 'buy' rating, seven recommends a 'hold' and twelve suggest to 'sell' the stock.

The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 5% over the next 12 months.

Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing