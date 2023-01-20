Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Trade Flat; Banking Stocks Advance
Live updates on India's equity markets on Jan. 20.
- Oldest First
L&T Technology Services Shares Fall As Q3 Revenue Misses Analyst Estimate
Shares of Larsen and Toubro Technology Services Ltd. fell 3.42% as of 10:15 am, to Rs 116.5 apiece in trade on Friday.
The net profit beat analyst estimates, up 7.51% quarter-on-quarter at Rs 303.6 crore in the third quarter of the ongoing financial year.
The company's third quarter revenue missed analyst estimates, up 2.68% quarter-on-quarter at Rs 2,048.6 crore.
L&T Technology Services Q3 FY23 (Consolidated QoQ)
Revenues up 2.68% at Rs 2,048.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,061.9 crore)
Ebitda up 5.22% at Rs 441.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 437.8 crore)
Ebitda margin at 21.54% versus 21.02% (Bloomberg estimate 21.2%)
Net profit up 7.51% at Rs 303.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 296.7 crore)
Total traded volume stood at 3.4 times its 30-day average.
Out of the 29 analysts tracking the company, 10 maintain a 'buy' rating, seven recommends a 'hold' and twelve suggest to 'sell' the stock.
The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 5% over the next 12 months.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing
Asian Paints Extend Losses As Q3 Misses Estimates, Analysts Peg Competition, Capex As Headwinds
The shares of Asian Paints Ltd. declined on Friday, set to extend losses for second straight day, after the paints maker's weaker-than-expected Q3 earnings dampened sentiments.
Asian Paints third quarter profit missed estimates as extended monsoon dented demand in the peak festive season, however, inputs prices aided margin.
Asian Paints Q3 FY23 (Consolidated figures, YoY)
Revenue up 1% at Rs 8636.74 crore Vs Rs 8527.24 crore
Net profit up 6% to Rs 1072.67 crore Vs Rs 1015.7 crore
EBITDA up 4% to Rs 1611.43 crore Vs Rs 1542.31 crore
Margins at 18.7% Vs 18.1%
The scrip, as of 9:38 a.m., was trading 1.26% lower, as compared with a flat benchmark Nifty 50.
Asian Paints shares went down as much as 2.2% during early trade. So far, the scrip was trading 4.4 times its 30-day average volume. The relative strength index stood at 24, indicating that the stock might be oversold.
Of the 40 analysts tracking the stock, 18 maintained a 'buy', 11 analysts recommended a 'hold', while the remaining 11 suggested 'sell'. The average of 12-month price consensus implies a upside of 12.5%, according to Bloomberg data.
Hindustan Zinc Shares Drop 6% After Q3 Earnings Miss Analyst Estimates
Shares of Hindustan Zinc Ltd. fell 6.03% as of 9:40 am, to Rs 354.8 apiece in trade on Friday.
Vedanta Ltd. approved the sale of assets of its subsidiary Zinc International to the Hindustan Zinc Ltd. for $2,981 million (approx Rs 2,421.54 crore).
The company's third quarter earnings missed all estimates, as per the Bloomberg data. The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization was down 17.82% year-on-year at Rs 3,469 in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal.
The net profit dropped by 20.18% year-on-year at Rs 2,156 crore in the said quarter, however it was above analyst estimates at Rs 2,090.1 crore.
Furthermore, the board of directors approved a dividend of Rs 13 per share and approved the appointment of Priya Agarwal as the chairperson of the company.
Hindustan Zinc Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues down 2.72% at Rs 7,628 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 7,819.3 crore)
Ebitda down 17.82% at Rs 3,469 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,599.2 crore)
Ebitda margin at 45.48% vs 53.83% (Bloomberg estimate: 46%)
Net profit down 20.18% at Rs 2,156 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,090.1 crore)
The board approved a dividend of Rs 13 per share. It appointed Priya Agarwal as chairperson of the company.
The stock dropped as much as 9.89% intraday on Friday, after hitting a new 52-week high on Thursday, Jan. 19 at Rs 383. Total traded volume stood at 18 times its 30-day average.
Out of the 15 analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommends a 'hold' and eight suggest to 'sell' the stock.
The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an downside of 12.8% over the next 12 months.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filings
Opening Bell
The Indian benchmark indices opened marginally higher and then declined on Friday, tracking the positive global cues.
Asian markets shook off worries from rising interest rates and economic risks to advance on Friday before Lunar New Year holidays interrupt trading across many markets in the region next week.
Hong Kong equities gained while Japanese shares reversed small initial losses. U.S. futures rose after the selloff on Wall Street showed some signs of easing Thursday, when the S&P 500 fell for a third day.
The S&P BSE Sensex opened up 43 points or 0.07% at 60,901.16 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 8 points or 0.04% higher at 18,115.60.
Power Grid Corp of India Ltd., Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., and State Bank of India Ltd. and were the top gainers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Whereas, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., Titan Co. and Nestle India Ltd. were the top losers in the gauge.
The broader market indices were mixed; S&P BSE MidCap was down 0.05%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was higher at 0.20%.
Ten out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while nie advanced in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 1,628 rose, 882 declined, 141 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar
The local currency strengthened by 12 paise to 81.24 at open on Friday. It closed at 81.36 on Thursday.
Source: Bloomberg