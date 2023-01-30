Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Pares Losses As Banks, Metals Advance; Adani Stocks Mixed

Shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd. advanced 3.73% to Rs 215.1 apiece in trade on Monday as Q3 profit rose but missed analyst estimates.

The asset quality of the company also improved marginally on a year-on-year basis.

Bajaj Finance Q3 FY23

Net interest income up 24% at Rs 7,435 crore (YoY)

Net profit up 40% at Rs 2,973 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,027 crore) (YoY)

Gross NPA at 1.14% vs 1.17% (QoQ)

Net NPA 0.41% vs 0.44% (QoQ)

The stock gained as much as 4.12% intraday, the most in over 17 weeks since Oct. 4, 2022.

Total traded volume stood at 2.8 times its 30-day average.

Out of the 32 analysts tracking the company, 23 maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold' and seven suggest to 'sell' the stock.

The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 26.5% over the next 12 months.

Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing