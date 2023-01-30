Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Pares Losses As Banks, Metals Advance; Adani Stocks Mixed
Live updates on India's equity markets on Jan. 30,
Bajaj Finance Rises In Trade
Shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd. advanced 3.73% to Rs 215.1 apiece in trade on Monday as Q3 profit rose but missed analyst estimates.
The asset quality of the company also improved marginally on a year-on-year basis.
Bajaj Finance Q3 FY23
Net interest income up 24% at Rs 7,435 crore (YoY)
Net profit up 40% at Rs 2,973 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,027 crore) (YoY)
Gross NPA at 1.14% vs 1.17% (QoQ)
Net NPA 0.41% vs 0.44% (QoQ)
The stock gained as much as 4.12% intraday, the most in over 17 weeks since Oct. 4, 2022.
Total traded volume stood at 2.8 times its 30-day average.
Out of the 32 analysts tracking the company, 23 maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold' and seven suggest to 'sell' the stock.
The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 26.5% over the next 12 months.
Banking Stocks Advance
Shares of banking companies reverse losses and advanced in trade on Friday.
The NSE Bank Index was up 0.30% in trade. Ten out of the twelve constituents compiled by the gauge advanced, while IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank Ltd. declined.
Punjab National Bank, IDFC First Bank Ltd., Bank of Baroda, Bandhan Bank Ltd., SBI and AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. advanced in trade.
Adani Group Stocks Mixed In Trade
Adani group stocks opened mixed on Monday after declining for three consecutive days.
The conglomerate issued a 413-page response, over the weekend, to allegations made by Hindenburg Research, which accused the group on stock manipulation and accounting fraud.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., which opened its follow-on public offering on Jan. 27, was the top Nifty 50 gainer on Monday. The scrip was trading 10% higher. The flagship company of the Adani group launched its follow-on public offering on Friday which was subscribed 1%.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, was the second highest Nifty 50 gainer, rising 9.99%.
Meanwhile, Adani Total Gas fell 15.71%, the worst performer among the Adani group stocks. Adani Transmission was trading 11.63% lower.
Hindenburg Research Replies To Adani's Rebuttal
Hindenburg Research says "Adani’s rebuttal has failed to specifically answer 62 of 88 questions posed" by the short-seller.
“Of the questions it did answer, the group largely confirmed or attempted to sidestep our findings,” it says in as statement.
Opening Bell
The Indian benchmark indices opened lower in trade on Monday as the Adani group stocks declined and dragged the markets in trade extending the declines from last week.
Asian markets were mixed on Monday as mainland China markets reopened and investors bet that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of rate hikes later this week. The Hong Kong, Australian and South Korean stocks were trading lower.
U.S. stock market ended higher on Friday as Wall Street brushed off disappointing outlooks from some of the world’s largest technology companies to see the Nasdaq 100 rally 1%.
The S&P BSE Sensex opened down 229 points or 0.39% at 59,101.69 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 62 points or 0.35% lower at 17,541.95.