Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Indicates A Positive Start; Tata Motors, NDTV, Siemens In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on December 26.
Markets May Likely Consolidate This Week | Trade Setup For Monday
Godrej Properties Acquires 62-Acres Of Land In Kurukshetra, Haryana
Project will offer approximately 1.4 million sq. ft. of plotted land for the development of residential spaces.
The site is strategically located with access from National Highway 44.
Source: Exchange filing
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 104.31
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.75% on Friday
Brent crude up 3.63% to $83.92 per barrel
Nymex crude at $79.56 per barrel
SGX Nifty up 0.23% to 17,905.5 as of 8:10 a.m.
Bitcoin down 0.01% to $116,829.13
Currencies, Stocks Mixed in Cautious Asian Trading: Markets Wrap
Offerings
Radiant Cash Management Services: The IPO was subscribed 0.04 times, or 4% on the first day. Institutional buyers placed bids for 5% of their portion, whereas the retail portion was subscribed 6%. No bids were received from non-institutional investors.
Radiant Cash Management Services IPO: All You Need To Know
Bulk Deals
Abans Holdings: West & Best Trading bought 2.99 lakh shares (0.6%) at Rs 267.91 apiece, Maruti Nandan Colonizers bought 2.95 lakh shares (0.59%) at Rs 268.56 apiece.
Landmark Cars: Goldman Sachs Funds-Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio bought 3.92 lakh shares (0.99%) at Rs 466.55 apiece, Integrated Core Strategies Asia 3.82 lakh shares (0.97%) at Rs 463.82 apiece.