Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Indicates A Positive Start; Tata Motors, NDTV, Siemens In Focus

Live updates on India's equity markets on December 26.
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Coins stacked in bottle against a trading-graph in the background. (Source: freepik)</p></div>
Markets May Likely Consolidate This Week | Trade Setup For Monday

Godrej Properties Acquires 62-Acres Of Land In Kurukshetra, Haryana

  • Project will offer approximately 1.4 million sq. ft. of plotted land for the development of residential spaces.

  • The site is strategically located with access from National Highway 44.

Source: Exchange filing


Global Cues 

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 104.31

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.75% on Friday

  • Brent crude up 3.63% to $83.92 per barrel

  • Nymex crude at $79.56 per barrel

  • SGX Nifty up 0.23% to 17,905.5 as of 8:10 a.m.

  • Bitcoin down 0.01% to $116,829.13

Offerings

  • Radiant Cash Management Services: The IPO was subscribed 0.04 times, or 4% on the first day. Institutional buyers placed bids for 5% of their portion, whereas the retail portion was subscribed 6%. No bids were received from non-institutional investors.

Bulk Deals

  • Abans Holdings: West & Best Trading bought 2.99 lakh shares (0.6%) at Rs 267.91 apiece, Maruti Nandan Colonizers bought 2.95 lakh shares (0.59%) at Rs 268.56 apiece.

  • Landmark Cars: Goldman Sachs Funds-Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio bought 3.92 lakh shares (0.99%) at Rs 466.55 apiece, Integrated Core Strategies Asia 3.82 lakh shares (0.97%) at Rs 463.82 apiece.

