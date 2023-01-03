Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Flat; Banks, Metals Gain

Shares of South Indian Bank rose 8.31% in trade on Tuesday after it released company updates on exchanges stating that its gross advances increased 18% to Rs 70,168 crore in October-December quarter.

CASA increased 9% on-year to Rs 30,699 and the CASA ratio improved 189 basis points to 33.8%.

The stock gained as much as 10.13%, the most since Dec. 27, 2022. It was trading at 3.8 times its 30-day average trading volume.

Out of the seven analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' rating, three suggest 'hold' and one recommends a 'sell' on the stock.

Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing