Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Flat; Banks, Metals Gain
Live updates on India's equity markets on Jan. 3.
Federal Bank Loans Rise 19.1% And Deposits Rise 14.8% In October-December Quarter
Total deposits crossed Rs 2 lakh crore milestone, with a growth of 14.8% YoY during Q3.
Customer deposits aggregated to Rs 1.92 lakh crore, a growth of 12.8% YoY in the October-December quarter.
Banking Stocks Rise
Shares of the banking companies rose in trade on Tuesday. The Nifty Bank Index rose 0.32%. All twelve stocks compiled by the gauge advanced.
Punjab National bank, Bank of Baroda, Federal bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd. rose the most among peers.
South Indian Bank Advances
Shares of South Indian Bank rose 8.31% in trade on Tuesday after it released company updates on exchanges stating that its gross advances increased 18% to Rs 70,168 crore in October-December quarter.
CASA increased 9% on-year to Rs 30,699 and the CASA ratio improved 189 basis points to 33.8%.
The stock gained as much as 10.13%, the most since Dec. 27, 2022. It was trading at 3.8 times its 30-day average trading volume.
Out of the seven analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' rating, three suggest 'hold' and one recommends a 'sell' on the stock.
Opening Bell
The Indian benchmark indices opened largely flat on Tuesday after closing with gains of more than half a percent on Monday.
The S&P BSE Sensex was down by 92 points or 0.15% at 61,074.88 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 34 points or 0.19% lower at 18,163.20.
Axis Bank Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co., SBI Ltd., UPL Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. were the top gainers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Whereas, SBI Life Insurance Co., ONGC Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., and Britannia Industries Ltd. were the top losers in the gauge.
The broader market indices outperformed their larger peers; S&P BSE MidCap was up by 0.19%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was higher by 0.37%.
Fourteen out of the 19 sectoral indices compiled by BSE advanced, while five declined.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 1,803 rose, 809 declined, and 113 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Rupee Appreciates Against The U.S. Dollar
The local currency opened at 82.71 on Tuesday, appreciating 4 paise from last close.
It closed at 82.76 on Monday.
