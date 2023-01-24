Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher; Pharma, Healthcare, Realty Decline

Shares of Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. rose 4.14% as of 09:444 am, to Rs 302.85 apiece in trade on Tuesday after its quarterly profit rose 87.53% YoY in the third-quarter of the ongoing fiscal.

Net profit rose 87.53% year-on-year to Rs 150.4 crore, the private lender said in its exchange filing. As per the Bloomberg data, company's net income at Rs 1,821.10 beat analysts' consensus estimates.

The lender's asset quality sequentially improved in the third-quarter of the current fiscal.

Poonawalla Fincorp Q3 FY23

Net profit up 87.53% at Rs 150.4 crore (YoY)

NII up 33.2% Rs 360 crore (YoY)

Gross NPA at 1.69% vs 4.05% (QoQ)

Net NPA at 0.89% vs 1.97% (QoQ)

The stock gained as much as 5.54% intraday, the most in four weeks since Dec. 26, 2022.

Total traded volume stood at 5.4 times its 30-day average.

Out of the 11 analysts tracking the company, eight maintain a 'buy' rating and two recommend a 'hold' and one suggests to 'sell' the stock.

The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 26.8% over the next 12 months.

Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing