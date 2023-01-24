Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher; Pharma, Healthcare, Realty Decline
Live updates on India's equity markets on Jan. 24.
Poonawalla Fincorp Shares Gain As Q3 Net Profit Rises, Asset Quality Improves
Shares of Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. rose 4.14% as of 09:444 am, to Rs 302.85 apiece in trade on Tuesday after its quarterly profit rose 87.53% YoY in the third-quarter of the ongoing fiscal.
Net profit rose 87.53% year-on-year to Rs 150.4 crore, the private lender said in its exchange filing. As per the Bloomberg data, company's net income at Rs 1,821.10 beat analysts' consensus estimates.
The lender's asset quality sequentially improved in the third-quarter of the current fiscal.
Poonawalla Fincorp Q3 FY23
Net profit up 87.53% at Rs 150.4 crore (YoY)
NII up 33.2% Rs 360 crore (YoY)
Gross NPA at 1.69% vs 4.05% (QoQ)
Net NPA at 0.89% vs 1.97% (QoQ)
The stock gained as much as 5.54% intraday, the most in four weeks since Dec. 26, 2022.
Total traded volume stood at 5.4 times its 30-day average.
Out of the 11 analysts tracking the company, eight maintain a 'buy' rating and two recommend a 'hold' and one suggests to 'sell' the stock.
The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 26.8% over the next 12 months.
Opening Bell
The Indian benchmark indices extended it's rally from Monday and opened higher on Tuesday in trade.
Asian equities opened on a positive note, following the gains on Wall Street amid the strength in technology stocks and bets for less-aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
The S&P BSE Sensex opened up 181 points or 30% at 61,122.30 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 65 points or 0.36% higher at 18,183.95.
Tata Motors Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd. and IndusInd Bank Ltd. were the top gainers in the gauge.
Whereas, Bharti Airtel Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Power Grid Corp of India Ltd. and Coal India Ltd. and were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
The broader market indices were marginally higher; S&P BSE MidCap was up 0.07%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was higher by 0.23%.
Sixteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, while four declined in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 1,573 rose, 731 declined, 106 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Sunteck Realty Q3 Business Update
Pre-sales up 12% YoY to Rs 3,960 crore
Collections rise 13% YoY to Rs 3,040 crore
Yield On The 10-Year Largely Flat
The yield on the 10-year bond opened 1 basis point higher at 7.36% on Tuesday.
Rupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar
The local currency weakened by 13 paise to 81.52 at open on Tuesday. It closed at 81.39 on Monday.
